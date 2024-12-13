How To Pair Strawberries And Cheese For A Fresh And Flavorful Snack
There's a scene in "Ratatouille" in which Remy bites into a piece of strawberry and cheese simultaneously, eliciting an explosion of flavor that can only be described as true bliss. The berries are delicious in their own right, but when paired with cheese each simple bite becomes a hallowed experience. With so many types of cheese available, we tapped an expert to pick the best kinds to pair with strawberries.
The bright red berries are the perfect mix of tart and sweet. According to Matthew Rose, Partner of Fairfield and Greenwich Cheese Company, introducing a new flavor should enhance their taste rather than mask it. "The best cheeses for strawberries are fresh, soft, and bright cheeses made with cow's, goat's, or sheep's milk," he says. "Strawberries have a dense sweetness with a delicate acidity and need a cheese that is more subtle than loud and provides more substance for the fruit."
While strawberries need a soft-tasting, mellow cheese to balance out its deeper flavor, the creamy texture is also important. For that, Rose prefers cheese that's made in a specific manner. "A delicious lactic-set cheese that is more delicate than brie is a terrific pairing," he says. Typically, cheeses use rennet in conjunction with lactic acid to help form solid curds. Cheeses that use just lactic acid or a small amount of rennet with it, however, tend to be a little softer. These kinds are light and pillowy, perfect for melting right into juicy strawberries.
There are plenty of ways to pair cheese and strawberries together
One of the most common ways to enjoy this dynamic combo is by eating strawberries with cottage cheese. The mild dairy product adds a velvety touch to the juicy fruits. Flavor aside, cottage cheese has distinct creamy curds due to the lactic-set cheese being cut into pieces rather than formed into a block or wheel. You can simply spoon the cheese into a bowl with chopped strawberries and enjoy on its own or with a drizzle of honey.
A good cheese and strawberry duo also tastes delicious on a charcuterie board or cheese and fruit platter. The dairy slices complement the sweet fruits and salty meats, and Mathew Rose has a nutty recommendation that he enjoys with strawberries. "I have been eating a cheese called Cometa from Cato Corner Farm in Connecticut, and it has been pairing beautifully with strawberries," he says of the soft, beer-washed cheese. Chèvre, a lactic-rich goat cheese, also tastes pleasant with strawberries.
However, it can be used for other recipes, as well. The creamy cheese serves as the perfect focal point for a summery fried goat cheese salad. The recipe calls for peaches, but they can easily be swapped for strawberries. The panko-coated cheese slices have a crisp exterior, but the inside remains smooth and creamy to complement the fleshy fruits.