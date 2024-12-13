How To Pair Strawberries And Cheese For A Fresh And Flavorful Snack

There's a scene in "Ratatouille" in which Remy bites into a piece of strawberry and cheese simultaneously, eliciting an explosion of flavor that can only be described as true bliss. The berries are delicious in their own right, but when paired with cheese each simple bite becomes a hallowed experience. With so many types of cheese available, we tapped an expert to pick the best kinds to pair with strawberries.

The bright red berries are the perfect mix of tart and sweet. According to Matthew Rose, Partner of Fairfield and Greenwich Cheese Company, introducing a new flavor should enhance their taste rather than mask it. "The best cheeses for strawberries are fresh, soft, and bright cheeses made with cow's, goat's, or sheep's milk," he says. "Strawberries have a dense sweetness with a delicate acidity and need a cheese that is more subtle than loud and provides more substance for the fruit."

While strawberries need a soft-tasting, mellow cheese to balance out its deeper flavor, the creamy texture is also important. For that, Rose prefers cheese that's made in a specific manner. "A delicious lactic-set cheese that is more delicate than brie is a terrific pairing," he says. Typically, cheeses use rennet in conjunction with lactic acid to help form solid curds. Cheeses that use just lactic acid or a small amount of rennet with it, however, tend to be a little softer. These kinds are light and pillowy, perfect for melting right into juicy strawberries.

