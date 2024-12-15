Make The Best Fried Rice Of Your Life Right After Steak Night

Inevitably, steak's flavor depth dwindles a bit as leftovers, but even then, it's good enough to make any ordinary fried rice taste spectacular. Brought back to life not only by the flame but also by the various seasonings, it still offers that coveted savory richness. Soft rice, tender steak, and crunchy veggies are all tied together by the scrambled eggs. Backed by the dish's umami nature, each spoonful is as delightful as can be.

Typically, fried rice uses Asian staples like soy sauce, oyster sauce, sesame oil, and aromatics. This remains the same when steak joins the party, although there's room for experimentation. Drizzle in some pan juice (if you've got it) as you're frying for a bolder taste. Inspired by Japanese cuisine, you can make a Hibachi-style steak fried rice using teriyaki sauce. Even butter has a spot on the pan, especially since it gives the dish such an irresistible creamy undertone.

Fried rice, after all, is a dish that works well with just about anything. Since mushrooms are a common companion for steak dishes, it's also a fitting addition. Or perhaps a fried egg to embody the classic brunch dish of steak and eggs. Maybe you also have other leftover proteins, such as BBQ meat, bacon, or rotisserie chicken. Whatever it is, toss it in if there's not enough steak to fill out the dish, or if you want to further diversify the flavors.

