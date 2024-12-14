The Ultimate Cheese Pairing To Bring Out Kimchi's Bold Flavors

Cheese is not necessarily the first ingredient you reach for when looking to pair something with your kimchi, but once you give kimchi mac and cheese a try, you'll instantly realize the two are perfect complements to one another. Ever since David Chang revealed that he adds 7UP to his kimchi brine, we've never questioned any other curious kimchi combos. Which is a good thing, because the kimchi-cheese pairing Matthew Rose, a partner of the Fairfield and Greenwich Cheese Company, recommended we try is not one we would've thought of in a million years.

"Blue Cheese is definitely the best cheese pairing for kimchi," Rose suggests. "The briny and salty nature of blue cheeses with their green flavor profile of pine, juniper, and peppercorn make them best friends with fermented, spicy cabbage!" Although pairing one bold flavor with another seems counterintuitive, Rose assures adventurous eaters that the tangy, fruity cheese interacts beautifully with the crunchy spicy kimchi. What we have here is a classic culinary case of two strong flavor profiles combining together — not clashing — to create a delectable super snack.