The Best Cut Of Beef For A Juicy, Flavorful French Dip

A proper French dip sandwich demands a perfectly toasted, airy hoagie that houses thinly sliced meat topped with onions, mushrooms, and gooey cheese, all served with a drinkable side of jus. It's nearly a perfect sandwich, aside from the fact that it can be quite convoluted to make. But if you have the patience, skill, and hunger to invest in a homemade French dip, then we have the perfect tip for you.

We spoke with Guillaume Thivet, the Executive Chef at Grand Brasserie in New York City, to get his expert opinion on which cut of beef to use when making a French dip. According to Chef Thivet, "The best cut is Wagyu eye [of] round. The meat will not dissolve and will keep its texture. [It should be] roasted first [at a] slow temperature and refrigerated to be able to slice it paper thin to get the perfect bite."

Wagyu eye of round is taken from the back of the cow's leg, which means it comes from a part of the animal where the muscles get a lot of exercise. As such, it's a leaner cut, and one that isn't especially tender. It is, however, an inexpensive cut with a beefy flavor that makes it ideal for French dip sandwiches.

