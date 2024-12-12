The Best Cut Of Beef For A Juicy, Flavorful French Dip
A proper French dip sandwich demands a perfectly toasted, airy hoagie that houses thinly sliced meat topped with onions, mushrooms, and gooey cheese, all served with a drinkable side of jus. It's nearly a perfect sandwich, aside from the fact that it can be quite convoluted to make. But if you have the patience, skill, and hunger to invest in a homemade French dip, then we have the perfect tip for you.
We spoke with Guillaume Thivet, the Executive Chef at Grand Brasserie in New York City, to get his expert opinion on which cut of beef to use when making a French dip. According to Chef Thivet, "The best cut is Wagyu eye [of] round. The meat will not dissolve and will keep its texture. [It should be] roasted first [at a] slow temperature and refrigerated to be able to slice it paper thin to get the perfect bite."
Wagyu eye of round is taken from the back of the cow's leg, which means it comes from a part of the animal where the muscles get a lot of exercise. As such, it's a leaner cut, and one that isn't especially tender. It is, however, an inexpensive cut with a beefy flavor that makes it ideal for French dip sandwiches.
How to prepare your wagyu eye of round for a French dip sandwich
When it comes to preparing your Wagyu eye of round for the hoagie, Guillaume Thivet recommends you maintain the integrity of the meat by not overdoing it. "You want to keep it simple; salt and pepper to be able to taste the meat," the chef recommended.
To ensure your beef is cooked properly, preheat your oven to about 450 degrees Fahrenheit, then cook the meat at that temperature for 15 minutes. Next, reduce the temperature to 325 degrees Fahrenheit and roast the beef for another 15 to 20 minutes per pound. If you prefer medium-rare, keep cooking until the meat's temperature is at 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Once your meat is at the correct temperature, let it rest for about 15-20 minutes before slicing it up for your sandwich.
If you don't have a deli slicer sitting around the kitchen, you can try the 12-inch Dalstrong Slicing Knife to get those thin slices or the more affordable Mercer Culinary BPX 12-inch Granton Edge Cimiter. Whichever knife you choose, make sure it's extra sharp before slicing into your meat. If you have the time to experiment, you can also try freezing your Wagyu beef to help get those slices thinner than paper.
Each and every element of the French dip plays a crucial role in the overall success of your sandwich. Using the best, thinnest cuts of beef will help the filling melt in your mouth, not to mention distributing all the other complimentary flavors evenly through each bite. All this to say, do not skimp out on this important part of the French dip assembling process.