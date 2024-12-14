Why Wild And Farm-Raised Salmon Aren't Cooked The Same Way

You probably noticed some major differences between wild and farm-raised salmon the first time you looked at them side-by-side. As opposed to the pale pink of your standard, affordable grocery store salmon, the coho or sockeye next to it in the cooler will be a vibrant reddish-orange, with far meatier-looking flesh. And once you cook it, you'll actually taste the big difference between wild and farm-raised salmon: You can't actually make them the same way. Try a piece of fresh wild salmon in a recipe you normally make with farmed, and it's likely to be dry and mealy, even as the flavor itself has surprising depth. And the reason for that is the difference in how wild and farm-raised salmon spend their lives.

Wild salmon is a lot leaner than farm-raised, which is what accounts for both its firmer flesh and its propensity to dry out faster. While farmed salmon sit in densely populated pools where they get fed, wild salmon have intense lives where they journey thousands of miles, and all that extra exercise burns off a lot of fat. In fact, you can easily spot the difference in your salmon, as those white streaks of fat between the flesh of wild salmon are often razor-thin. And fat has a big impact on how any protein is cooked. It provides moisture as the salmon is heated and the fat melts, and it impacts the taste by adding extra richness.