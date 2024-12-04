Check Your Fridge: Sliced Cucumbers Recalled By One Major Grocery Chain
If you live in Texas and bought some sliced cucumbers at Walmart for a quick, convenient snack, you should take a look at the label, because a recall has been issued over potential Salmonella contamination. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announcement says the cucumbers were supplied by SunFed Produce of Arizona, and were available at 34 Walmart stores around Texas, including many in the Dallas and Northeast Texas areas. The news comes less than half a year after another Salmonella-related cucumber recall in the Northeastern U.S. This potential Salmonella contamination is connected to a larger ongoing recall of cucumbers that have reportedly sickened people from October 12 to November 15, 2024.
The Walmart sliced cucumbers covered by the recall are labeled as Marketside Fresh Cut Cucumber Slices, and were sold by weight in clear containers. The UPC/PLU on the at-risk cucumbers is 62969 and the recall includes date codes up to 12/1/2024. There is also a photo of the packaging on the FDA recall website. Anyone who has purchased the cucumber slices should throw out or destroy the potentially infected product. Customers with more questions can visit Walmart's online help platform or contact Walmart's Customer Care Team at 1-800-925-6278.
Sliced cucumbers at Texas Walmarts may have come from contaminated whole cucumbers
While the sliced cucumber recall is currently limited to these Texas Walmarts, the FDA says the larger SunFed recall of whole cucumbers has affected multiple stores including Walmart, Wegmans, Costco, and Albertsons in 26 different states, with a full list of states available here. The whole cucumbers that were recalled were sold between October 12 and November 26, 2024. So far, the cucumber Salmonella outbreak has sickened at least 68 people across the country, although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that this number is often much higher as many people do not report their illnesses. Salmonella is commonly caused by undercooked meat and poultry, but vegetables and fruits can also carry it if cleaned or irrigated with water containing the bacteria.
The most common symptoms of Salmonella-related illness include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. While usually not serious, people with weakened immune systems, children, and older adults are at higher risk, and more serious cases can be associated with high fever, bloody stools, or symptoms lasting more than a few days. If you have consumed cucumbers from Walmart or any of the other affected stores and are showing any symptoms of Salmonella infection, seek out medical attention as soon as possible. Beyond throwing out any potentially infected cucumbers, fridges should always be cleaned after a food recall, and any surfaces and storage containers that came in contact with the cucumbers should also be cleaned and disinfected.