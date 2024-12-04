Check Your Fridge: Sliced Cucumbers Recalled By One Major Grocery Chain

While the sliced cucumber recall is currently limited to these Texas Walmarts, the FDA says the larger SunFed recall of whole cucumbers has affected multiple stores including Walmart, Wegmans, Costco, and Albertsons in 26 different states, with a full list of states available here. The whole cucumbers that were recalled were sold between October 12 and November 26, 2024. So far, the cucumber Salmonella outbreak has sickened at least 68 people across the country, although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that this number is often much higher as many people do not report their illnesses. Salmonella is commonly caused by undercooked meat and poultry, but vegetables and fruits can also carry it if cleaned or irrigated with water containing the bacteria.

The most common symptoms of Salmonella-related illness include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. While usually not serious, people with weakened immune systems, children, and older adults are at higher risk, and more serious cases can be associated with high fever, bloody stools, or symptoms lasting more than a few days. If you have consumed cucumbers from Walmart or any of the other affected stores and are showing any symptoms of Salmonella infection, seek out medical attention as soon as possible. Beyond throwing out any potentially infected cucumbers, fridges should always be cleaned after a food recall, and any surfaces and storage containers that came in contact with the cucumbers should also be cleaned and disinfected.

