The Best Way To Cool Off Small Batches Of Roasted Coffee Beans

Coffee lovers may have their preferred roasters or favorite store-bought coffee brands, but roasting your own beans will transform you into a true connoisseur. While coffee roasting companies have high-tech commercial machinery, home roasting uses common household appliances. A case in point is using a mesh colander, like this Tiawudi from Amazon, to cool roasted coffee beans fresh off the heat.

Most of the home-roasting coffee projects are made in small batches in a skillet over the stove, and a colander is the perfectly sized receptacle to receive the beans. With evenly spaced holes, it'll let air circulate around the beans from all directions. Plus, a metal colander won't melt but will instead help absorb the heat emanating from the beans.

If you're wondering why cooling beans is so important, you can think of throwing the beans in a colander as having the same effects as shocking green beans. Removing the beans from the heat is done at the precise moment they've reached their most flavorful peak. By cooling them quickly, you'll essentially freeze this peak moment in time and lock in all of the flavors and aromas that have bloomed during the roasting process.

If you leave beans in a hot roasting pan or crowd them, they'll continue to cook, incurring unpleasantly bitter or burnt tastes. Sticking to small batches will give you more control over the roasting process as well as more room for experimentation; you can roast small batches of different coffee beans for your own personal coffee tasting experience.