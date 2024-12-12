Iowa's State Fair Mashed Potatoes Are An Ice Cream Sundae Mirage
If you thought that sundaes could only be cold sweets, then you should know that the Iowa State Fair has proven otherwise. Those visiting the annual event can seek out a meal that, rather than offering layers of dessert with sweet toppings, delivers a much more savory eating experience. Enter the hot beef sundae. This must-try midwestern dish first arrived on the scene in 2006, and has made national waves ever since. While the sundae has been included in other state fairs across the country, it is ultimately the brainchild of Cattlemen's Beef Quarters in Iowa. For several decades, the team has filled guests with all-you-can-eat breakfasts and sandwiches.
Upon first glance, this meaty dish may resemble Tasting Table's Ultimate Sundae, but a longer look will reveal the truth. Scoops of mashed potatoes are plopped into a bowl like servings of ice cream, while generous spoonfuls of roast beef and gravy are layered on top to resemble some sort of chocolate topping. A garnish of melted shredded cheddar is then sprinkled over the dish in a fashion akin to, well, sprinkles. Tasting just one spoonful of this recipe reveals that it's not the sugary, sweet punctuation mark you might expect to end a meal with on a hot summer's day. In fact, this sundae is quite the opposite.
The hot beef sundae's appearance can be deceiving
Whereas a traditional ice cream sundae is crowned with fluffy whipped cream to finish the treat, a pillowy heap of sour cream rests on top of this savory recipe. And to finish it off, a lone cherry tomato is placed at the very top to mimic the cherry you would normally expect to find perched on your dessert. These unique sundae toppings make the hot beef sundae stand apart, and creates an entirely different sort of treat than dessert lovers are used to.
Whether the thought of this dish entices your taste buds or makes your stomach shudder, the presentation is straightforward enough. One could easily assemble a lineup of hot beef sundaes to serve at a large dinner party organized at home. The dish has even been featured at lunches hosted by Republican senators. In fact, this recipe is so beloved that, when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the Iowa State Fair in 2020, hot beef sundae kits were sold and mailed to eager eaters.
Serving your friends bowls of hot beef dressed to look like dessert is guaranteed to make an impression — and will certainly make appearances on the 'Gram. For added impact, consider adding a hot beef sundae yard sign to greet your guests.