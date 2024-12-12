Iowa's State Fair Mashed Potatoes Are An Ice Cream Sundae Mirage

If you thought that sundaes could only be cold sweets, then you should know that the Iowa State Fair has proven otherwise. Those visiting the annual event can seek out a meal that, rather than offering layers of dessert with sweet toppings, delivers a much more savory eating experience. Enter the hot beef sundae. This must-try midwestern dish first arrived on the scene in 2006, and has made national waves ever since. While the sundae has been included in other state fairs across the country, it is ultimately the brainchild of Cattlemen's Beef Quarters in Iowa. For several decades, the team has filled guests with all-you-can-eat breakfasts and sandwiches.

Upon first glance, this meaty dish may resemble Tasting Table's Ultimate Sundae, but a longer look will reveal the truth. Scoops of mashed potatoes are plopped into a bowl like servings of ice cream, while generous spoonfuls of roast beef and gravy are layered on top to resemble some sort of chocolate topping. A garnish of melted shredded cheddar is then sprinkled over the dish in a fashion akin to, well, sprinkles. Tasting just one spoonful of this recipe reveals that it's not the sugary, sweet punctuation mark you might expect to end a meal with on a hot summer's day. In fact, this sundae is quite the opposite.