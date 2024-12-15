Can Any Cut Of Beef Be A Steak?

This may be a bit of an understatement, but cows are big animals, and they end up getting transformed into a lot of different steaks and cuts of beef. In the U.S. the average beef cow is almost 1,400 pounds and produces a truly staggering variety of cuts. Even putting aside terms that describe the same cut of steak, if you have a full service butcher counter at your supermarket, there can be 50-plus cuts to choose from. Moving backwards, all those choices come from larger beef cuts called primals, which are the distinct sections of the cow with similar characteristics, like the shoulder or chuck, the rib, and the round. But can every one of those primals produce a steak? Well, like anything with beef, there's no simple answer, but in general most cuts of beef can become a steak.

What makes the question difficult is that "steak" is one of those terms that everyone kind of naturally understands without it getting formally defined. But that understanding is a pretty good starting point: In general, any cut of beef sliced thin and small enough to be cooked quickly and eaten as a single serving is a steak. This separates steaks from larger cuts, usually roasts, that need to be cooked slower and make for many servings. Because of this, steaks usually come from areas of the cow that are tender and have little connective tissue, making them easy to slice and eat ... but this isn't always the case.