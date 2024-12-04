The Chinese Delicacy Costco Is Now Selling By The Case

To the joy of century egg fans, some Costco warehouses have started selling this Chinese delicacy. Reddit user kawi-bawi-bo, who also goes by the handle The Sushi Guy/@photogami on YouTube, found them in the San Jose, California, warehouse. He reviewed these preserved duck eggs on both Reddit and YouTube.

Century eggs are a traditional Chinese food, with a history dating back to the Ming Dynasty (1368 – 1644). Eggs have long been popular in Chinese cuisine, and are prepared in a variety of ways. Preserving eggs made them last longer, and they are still popular today. Century eggs can be made from a variety of poultry eggs, including duck and quail eggs.

To make century eggs, you preserve them in a mixture of salt, clay, wood ash, and quicklime for a period of time. Making the clay with tea instead of water enhances the eggs' flavor. In Ming China, the preserved eggs were wrapped in rice hulls, but some modern-day recipes skip the rice hulls in favor of placing the eggs in a plastic bag inside a lidded pot, which is easier and less messy.

Costco's century eggs, made by Kaiping City Xuri Eggs Products Co., Ltd., are duck eggs. While the ingredients listed on the package are duck eggs, water, and salt, it seems likely that other ingredients were used in the preservation process.