The One Greek Yogurt Brand To Avoid Buying At The Grocery Store

Not all Greek yogurts are created equal, and Dannon Light & Fit Greek Vanilla is one you'll want to avoid. Ranked dead last in our rating of ten, this brand might seem like a smart, healthy choice at first, but dig in, and it quickly loses its charm.

First up: the flavor. Our reviewer couldn't get past the synthetic and overly sweet taste that completely takes over, drowning out the tangy kick Greek yogurt lovers expect. And the texture? Let's just say it's more sludgy than creamy, leaving you with a spoonful of disappointment instead of satisfaction. Then there's the nutritional angle. Sure, it's low in calories, but it comes at the expense of richness and quality.

Dannon Light & Fit doesn't deliver the protein punch Greek yogurt is known for, and it relies on artificial additives to keep things "light." It's an okay option if you're laser-focused on calorie counting, but honestly, there are better yogurts out there that won't make you feel like you're missing out. Greek yogurt is supposed to be the trifecta: Creamy, sharp, and packed with protein. Sadly, this one misses the mark on all three.

