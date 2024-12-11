The Classic Appetizer You Should Avoid At Texas Roadhouse

If you fancy a casual steak dinner, Texas Roadhouse is the go-to restaurant. However, this all-American chophouse also boasts an array of yummy appetizers — like rattle snake bites and Texas red chili — that are worth giving a whirl. To save you the trouble of trying them all, we did a taste test and found a classic Texas Roadhouse appetizer you should avoid: The boneless Buffalo wings.

Advertisement

Coming in second to last in our list of 12 popular Texas Roadhouse menu items, ranked worst to best, we found these wings to be dry and stingy on the Buffalo sauce. While described as "boneless wings" on the menu, this dish is closer to a plate of breaded chicken strips made with white meat rather than real wings minus the bone, which may explain why we found them to be dry. White meat isn't as tender and juicy as dark meat because it has less fat. Moreover, chicken that's cooked on the bone tends to be more succulent because the structure of the bone keeps the internal temperature on an even keel as it cooks.

The Buffalo sauce the wings were tossed in was also lacking in volume and spice. We'd have preferred it if they were kissed with more sauce to combat the dryness of the meat and had a punchier kick (you can ask for the chicken to be tossed in either mild or hot sauce).

Advertisement