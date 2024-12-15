The Best Cocktail Pairing For A Coconut Curry

Few things are more comforting than a warm bowl of coconut curry over rice on a chilly evening. Coconut milk balances the spices in question perfectly — chiles and shallots in red, turmeric and lemongrass in yellow, cilantro and kaffir in green — for a creamy, mildly spicy, and slightly sweet dish. Creamy and warming dishes don't usually bring to mind cold, refreshing cocktails, though, so it can be hard to choose a beverage to pair with coconut curry. Luckily, Lynnette Marrero, a mixologist honored at New York Bartender Week, gave us her advice.

"A highball with a splash of coconut water or lemongrass cordial complements the dish's creamy, spicy flavors," she explained. As it turns out, a highball is one of the broadest types of cocktails, meaning there are plenty of ways to customize it to your liking. This drink is composed of any type of spirit mixed with a non-alcoholic carbonated beverage and served over ice, typically in a tall glass. To put Marrero's suggestions into play, vodka and plain sparkling or tonic water would go well with the sweet and nutty coconut water and citrusy lemongrass syrup.