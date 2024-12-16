The Boozy Flavored Nespresso Pod To Avoid, According To Reddit
Who doesn't love a deliciously indulgent warming boozy tipple? You'd expect customers to be bowled over by Nespresso's Whiskey Essence Vertuo pod (although not literally, as it's alcohol-free and reliant on flavorings). The response has been far from glowing, though. "I would just go buy a bottle of Jameson and a normal espresso pod" one Reddit user admits. Others took a stronger approach, referencing the limited edition pod as "gross," "smelling like hot sick," and even suggesting complaining to get a refund. So, what exactly earned this pod its widespread worst flavor label?
If you're feeling brave, a sip reveals just a hint of whiskey-tasting notes — nothing akin to the intensity of an Irish coffee. Nespresso describes the pod as nutty, acidic, and slightly fruity. And while some customers admit that Whiskey Essence has a rounded finish, the bitterness isn't driving the masses out to grab another sleeve. One reviewer immediately added vanilla syrup before concluding they were still on the fence. As for the controversial smell, perhaps it's a question of misplaced maltiness? It's definitely an opinion divider; some praised a fruity aroma and others simply suggested it is queasy-inducing.
We all know that whiskey and coffee play well together, but apparently, Nespresso has disturbed the dream team. Besides, Irish coffee is a 2-ingredient cocktail that deserves a proper whiskey — maybe just opt for the Jameson bottle, after all. It seems Whiskey Essence is a pod to avoid.
How to boozify your Nespresso pods
Whiskey Essence might have fallen on its face by most reports. But that doesn't mean you can't still boozify your Nespresso pods — you just have to get a bit more creative. Pick coffee strengths carefully; a medium or strong pod will hold its own. Fruity or woody notes, like Kazaar, are a confident swap for Whiskey Essence. Fancy something with an actual alcohol percentage? It's worth researching the best whiskeys for an Irish coffee: Jameson is a classic, yet Tullamore and blends like Compass Box are good dabbles, too.
Whiskey isn't the only option, either: Brandy, Baileys, Kahlúa, rum, and even sambuca could spice up standard Nespresso pods. As a personal recommendation following expert-led tasting experiences, I'd suggest sampling poitín. This Irish moonshine was only re-legalized in 1997; the English crown banned it in the 17th century after it became so widespread it was non-taxable. It's clear, like vodka, and strong, like rocket fuel — sold up to 90% ABV. Particularly tasty brands include Mourne Dew, Smuggling Nun, Teeling's, and Bán Poitin.
On the flip side, if a weaker tipple is more your style, Olive Nation's Bourbon whiskey extract is available on Amazon for just $11.99. Barely alcoholic but full of taste, it's a great compromise. While for a completely dry experience, perhaps invest in an alcohol-free whiskey (yes, that's actually a thing). With your Nespresso pod and booze chosen, don't overthink the rest. Pick a coffee cocktail recipe and roll with it.