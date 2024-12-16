The Boozy Flavored Nespresso Pod To Avoid, According To Reddit

Who doesn't love a deliciously indulgent warming boozy tipple? You'd expect customers to be bowled over by Nespresso's Whiskey Essence Vertuo pod (although not literally, as it's alcohol-free and reliant on flavorings). The response has been far from glowing, though. "I would just go buy a bottle of Jameson and a normal espresso pod" one Reddit user admits. Others took a stronger approach, referencing the limited edition pod as "gross," "smelling like hot sick," and even suggesting complaining to get a refund. So, what exactly earned this pod its widespread worst flavor label?

If you're feeling brave, a sip reveals just a hint of whiskey-tasting notes — nothing akin to the intensity of an Irish coffee. Nespresso describes the pod as nutty, acidic, and slightly fruity. And while some customers admit that Whiskey Essence has a rounded finish, the bitterness isn't driving the masses out to grab another sleeve. One reviewer immediately added vanilla syrup before concluding they were still on the fence. As for the controversial smell, perhaps it's a question of misplaced maltiness? It's definitely an opinion divider; some praised a fruity aroma and others simply suggested it is queasy-inducing.

We all know that whiskey and coffee play well together, but apparently, Nespresso has disturbed the dream team. Besides, Irish coffee is a 2-ingredient cocktail that deserves a proper whiskey — maybe just opt for the Jameson bottle, after all. It seems Whiskey Essence is a pod to avoid.

