The Best Cocktail To Pair With Key Lime Pie

We are big believers in not limiting cocktail hour to simply one hour; we like to keep the party going all the way through to dessert. However, there's definitely an art to pairing cocktails with desserts, with bold flavors and sugars about, you can't just combine any old spirit with your crème de violette. For this piece, we were interested in what would go best with a deliciously sweet and sour key lime pie, so we spoke with Lynette Marrero, a mixologist who was recently honored at New York Bartender Week.

According to Marrero, you should pair the classic dessert with a daiquiri. "The zesty lime profile perfectly complements the pie's creamy tartness, creating a harmonious lime-forward experience," she explains. "For a twist, consider a coconut daiquiri to play up the tropical notes. Just add some coconut water or substitute a coconut liqueur like Kalani for the simple syrup." Even though a daiquiri sounds like the kind of exotic drink a beach-side bartender should make and serve directly to your lounge chair, it's actually quite simple to make. All you need to do is shake up three ingredients, light rum, lime, and syrup, with ice, and you'll have yourself a sweet, tart, and tasty daiquiri.