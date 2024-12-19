The Perfect Cocktail Pairing For Lemon Desserts Is A Bubbly Classic

We don't believe in restraint when it comes to indulging in dessert. In fact, we believe you should go all out and pair your sweets with delicious cocktails. Margaritas are a perfect partner to coconut cream pies. Flourless chocolate cakes scream for the minty kick of a grasshopper. And there are few combinations as delightful as a peach cobbler with a whiskey sour. We wanted to know what to sip on when eating a sweet, tart lemony dessert so we turned to Lynette Marrero, a mixologist who was recently honored at New York Bartender Week.

"I love to pair desserts like these with a French 75," she says. "The bright citrus notes of the French 75 mirror the tanginess of lemon desserts, while the effervescence of the champagne cuts through the sweetness and buttery crust, providing balance." For those unfamiliar, the French 75 is a bubbly, citrusy, gin-infused cocktail that's easy to make and even easier to put back, especially when enjoying the drink with a light and tart dessert.