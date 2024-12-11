The Absolute Best Type Of Chocolate To Use In Cocktails

As popular as chocolate is as a flavor, it's a surprisingly rare ingredient in cocktails. Sure there are mudslides and a few other chocolate cocktails people know, but it's association with dessert and overly sweet drinks has seen it cast out of most serious cocktail conversations. That's a shame because chocolate is an incredible ingredient. High quality chocolate and cacao are overflowing with wonderful, complex flavors that can be nutty, floral, earthy, and fruity, delivering great depth to many cocktail recipes. And it doesn't need to be sweet either. Just consider chocolate's staring role in mole negro to understand just how rich and versatile it is. But making chocolate drinks work means picking the right styles, so we spoke with mixologist Lynnette Marrero at New York Bartender Week to ask the best kind of chocolate to use in cocktails.

Advertisement

Marrero told us that one key is making sure the chocolate stays balanced in the drink, and for her cocktails she says, "I like to use high-quality dark chocolate (70% cocoa or higher) for its intense flavor and low sugar content which integrates well without overpowering." Seventy percent cocoa chocolate is usually also labeled bittersweet, bringing just the mix of cacao taste and sugar to the mix. And while using high-quality chocolate is important, there are a lot of great chocolate brands on store shelves these days, so finding the perfect one for your cocktail should be easy.