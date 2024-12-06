The Best Way To Store Homemade Pumpkin Butter And How Long It Lasts
A velvety and fragrant homemade pumpkin spice butter is exactly what your fridge needs this season. But how long does this pot of cozy joy actually last? And does your storage approach impact that ever-looming expiration date? To find out, Tasting Table caught up with Jessie-Sierra Ross. The former ballerina is the cooking and home entertaining author of" Seasons Around the Table: Effortless Entertaining with Floral Tablescapes & Seasonal Recipes." "I like to keep my pumpkin butter in sterilized glass mason jars with tightly fitted metal lids," she explains, "Unless you are 'canning' the pumpkin (a food preservation technique where you vacuum seal glass jars to create an airtight seal), you can simply store your pumpkin butter in the refrigerator for up to 14 days."
It sounds simple, doesn't it? The trick is to let it cool before decanting the butter into your ready-and-waiting mason jars. This strategy helps to prevent premature bacteria growth and stops trapped steam from ruining your otherwise perfect consistency. Follow this initial step, and as long as you secure the container lid, the airtight conditions keep it good to use for up to a fortnight. You'll thank yourself later; "Storing your homemade pumpkin 'butter' properly is essential to keeping it flavorful and fresh!" Jessie-Sierra emphasizes.
Can you freeze pumpkin butter?
Don't fancy saying goodbye to your painstakingly prepared pumpkin butter so soon? Jessie-Sierra Ross adds some sage words of wisdom; "Pumpkin butter can also be frozen in freezer-safe containers as an alternative for longer-term storage." General guidance says it can last between three to 12 months. You read it right; if stored correctly, you could enjoy the same pot next fall.
Glass mason jars, plastic Tupperware, and zipping freezer bags are all ideal for freezer storage. However, a pot-styled container may be easier for this specific dish, keeping everything contained and compact. A 5-pack of 160z SEWANTA glass mason jars is available for $17.99 on Amazon — completely freezer-safe and ample size for doubling up on pumpkin butter recipes. Just remember to thaw the mixture in the fridge before use. Leaving anything with a pumpkin puree base at room temperature for more than two hours is a no-go for bacteria growth. It may be one of the best pumpkin recipes to get you in the fall mood, but it's not worth risking food poisoning.
Feeling extra creative? Freeze the butter in an ice cube tray for easily poppable servings; this way, you only defrost what you need. If you choose a basic airtight container, just allow room for it to expand when frozen. These storage tips may sound complex, but they're worth the extra effort for long-term gain. Pumpkin butter is the secret to effortless homemade PSLs and tasty cookies; you're in for a real treat.