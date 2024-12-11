The Best Herbs For Infusing Bourbon

If you're a bourbon drinker, you might want a fresh way to spruce the booze up for your next partaking. There are many classic bourbon cocktail recipes that you can try to switch it up — but sometimes the spirit itself could use a little improvement. An easy, but mildly time-consuming, manner to enhance bourbon's flavor is to infuse it with herbs that might already be in your kitchen. To get it right and not waste the alcohol (gasp!), we spoke to Anton Kinloch, a bartender at Lone Wolf, about the best herbs to use.

Advertisement

"Herbs play nicely with bourbon in various capacities," explains Kinloch, who is also part of New York Bartender Week. "Rosemary, thyme, [and] sage are all phenomenal in infusions ... and add a depth of flavor to an existing cocktail." Those are some of the main herbs that elevate bourbon with various flavors, and they can even be used together, but they're not your only options.

Mint, tarragon, and your other favorite herbs also work. Whichever herbs you use, Kinloch says, "Ideally, they should be fresh and intact, not dried or powdered." Combine any of the fresh herbs with other ingredients like cinnamon sticks, peppercorns, spices like clove, and fresh fruit to balance the booze and meet your desired flavor profile.

Advertisement