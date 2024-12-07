The Iconic Italian Sweets Brand That's Back On Shelves At Costco

Italy does a lot of things very well, but food undoubtedly ranks at the very top of its mastery. Although Italian food is mostly known for the savory classics like pizza and pasta, there are many delicious Italian desserts you should try at least once. One of them is pandoro, the star-shaped, golden-yellow sweet bread sprinkled with powdered sugar; it's a staple dessert during the Christmas season, but it will taste great at any time of the year. Costco, well-known for offering some of the best holiday foods and drinks, has just added pandoro to its shelves — and the chosen brand is none other than the iconic Melegatti.

Italian pastry chef Domenico Melegatti invented the pandoro in the 19th century. He originally called the fluffy pastry pan d'oro, which means golden bread in Italian. He even obtained a patent certificate for it, and ever since, the Melegatti name and business have been known for making the best and most authentic pandoro. Today, Melegatti pandoros come in different flavors; the one you can currently find at Costco is the timeless tiramisu. The addition of creamy mascarpone, sweet coffee notes, and cocoa powder take this soft, cake-like pastry to a whole new flavorful level, making it feel extra dessert-y. You can now grab it for less than $10 at Costco, which is an incredibly good deal and yet another reason why you shouldn't hesitate to buy seasonal products at Costco.

