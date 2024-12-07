The Iconic Italian Sweets Brand That's Back On Shelves At Costco
Italy does a lot of things very well, but food undoubtedly ranks at the very top of its mastery. Although Italian food is mostly known for the savory classics like pizza and pasta, there are many delicious Italian desserts you should try at least once. One of them is pandoro, the star-shaped, golden-yellow sweet bread sprinkled with powdered sugar; it's a staple dessert during the Christmas season, but it will taste great at any time of the year. Costco, well-known for offering some of the best holiday foods and drinks, has just added pandoro to its shelves — and the chosen brand is none other than the iconic Melegatti.
Italian pastry chef Domenico Melegatti invented the pandoro in the 19th century. He originally called the fluffy pastry pan d'oro, which means golden bread in Italian. He even obtained a patent certificate for it, and ever since, the Melegatti name and business have been known for making the best and most authentic pandoro. Today, Melegatti pandoros come in different flavors; the one you can currently find at Costco is the timeless tiramisu. The addition of creamy mascarpone, sweet coffee notes, and cocoa powder take this soft, cake-like pastry to a whole new flavorful level, making it feel extra dessert-y. You can now grab it for less than $10 at Costco, which is an incredibly good deal and yet another reason why you shouldn't hesitate to buy seasonal products at Costco.
Melegatti's traditional recipe prioritizes the best ingredients
Ever since pandoro became a holiday staple, other companies have started selling versions. But Melegatti's pandoro is special because of its history, dating back to 1894, which dictates the use of only the best ingredients. The recipe uses natural yeast, also known as mother yeast, which is commonly used in sourdough bread. That's what creates the tender, airy texture of the treat. Next are fresh eggs, providing the famous golden color, and lots of butter that's made only from milk cream — Melegatti is still sticking to the classic ingredients, and it's absolutely working.
At the time of writing this article, Melegatti tiramisu pandoro only seems to be available in physical Costco stores, not online. It was spotted in warehouses across Los Angeles, so if your location doesn't have it yet, be patient — the tiramisu pandoro is one of Costco's regular seasonal offerings, so keep an eye out for it. And, just in case you miss the deal but still want to celebrate the holidays in true Italian fashion, you can always order Melegatti's festive pandoro on Amazon. Granted, the price is much higher, but at least you have a plan B.