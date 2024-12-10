The Red Flag To Avoid With Store-Bought Pumpkin Puree
Pumpkin puree is rich, thick, creamy, and perfect to add to your appetizers, entrees, or desserts. When made right, it should be easy to check your pumpkin puree's consistency. Whether sloshed out of a can or a cup, it should hold its form. There is some debate about whether or not it's worth the effort to make your pumpkin puree from scratch or just grab a can at the grocery store in the name of ease. If you're a strict "holidays are for relaxing" kind of person, then this tip's for you. We spoke to Jessie-Sierra Ross, the author of "Seasons Around the Table: Effortless Entertaining with Floral Tablescapes & Seasonal Recipes," to get her expert advice on what to look out for when buying store-bought pumpkin puree.
Even though Ross prefers to make the fresh stuff, she has a good compromise when it comes to store-bought. "I tend to reach for high quality 'pure pumpkin puree' from the grocery store for my baking projects," she explained. "As long as it's labeled 'pure,' meaning that it's unflavored, and only made with real pumpkin (not a mixture [of] pumpkin/butternut squash), it's the perfect ingredient in your next sauce or pie." So, next time you pick up a can at your local market, glance at the ingredients to make sure it checks all the points Ross has made above, and most of all, avoid cans that don't have "pure" on the label.
How to elevate your store-bought pumpkin puree
Canned goods often get a bad rap, but even a mediocre base can be elevated into something delicious enough to feel homemade. As Jessie-Sierra Ross recommends, look for the real stuff when shopping for pumpkin puree (which is the same as canned pumpkin) — just because it's in a can doesn't mean that it can't come packed with good-for-you, natural ingredients. Another big reason to go for the canned stuff is you're often hiding it in other recipes, so it's not as crucial for the canned puree to shine on its own. One quick and easy way to elevate your canned pumpkin puree is by re-sieving it to get that extra creamy consistency.
You can also add fresh fall spices, such as clove, cinnamon, nutmeg, or a pumpkin pie spice blend. Mixing additional ingredients like fresh eggs, milk, or butter into it will also help bring deeper, more complex flavors to your puree while also upping its freshness factor. Finally, we recommend using your pumpkin puree in bold, inventive ways, like how we do in this gooey pumpkin mac and cheese recipe. For more tips from Ross, be sure to check out her book, "Seasons Around the Table: Effortless Entertaining with Floral Tablescapes & Seasonal Recipes," which is available in hardcover at Amazon for $35.99.