The Red Flag To Avoid With Store-Bought Pumpkin Puree

Pumpkin puree is rich, thick, creamy, and perfect to add to your appetizers, entrees, or desserts. When made right, it should be easy to check your pumpkin puree's consistency. Whether sloshed out of a can or a cup, it should hold its form. There is some debate about whether or not it's worth the effort to make your pumpkin puree from scratch or just grab a can at the grocery store in the name of ease. If you're a strict "holidays are for relaxing" kind of person, then this tip's for you. We spoke to Jessie-Sierra Ross, the author of "Seasons Around the Table: Effortless Entertaining with Floral Tablescapes & Seasonal Recipes," to get her expert advice on what to look out for when buying store-bought pumpkin puree.

Even though Ross prefers to make the fresh stuff, she has a good compromise when it comes to store-bought. "I tend to reach for high quality 'pure pumpkin puree' from the grocery store for my baking projects," she explained. "As long as it's labeled 'pure,' meaning that it's unflavored, and only made with real pumpkin (not a mixture [of] pumpkin/butternut squash), it's the perfect ingredient in your next sauce or pie." So, next time you pick up a can at your local market, glance at the ingredients to make sure it checks all the points Ross has made above, and most of all, avoid cans that don't have "pure" on the label.