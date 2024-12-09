The Sweet Ingredient Your Homemade Pickles Need ASAP
Pineapple scattered on pizza. Fries dipped in milkshakes. Soy sauce drizzled over ice cream. There are certain food pairings that just work despite all odds. At first, these combinations sound almost absurd, but one taste and you're a believer. The delight lies not only in the flavor harmony itself but also in the joy of something different and out-of-the-ordinary. This brings us to the unexpected collision of vanilla and pickles. Off-kilter as this may seem, it also comes with a hidden charm you'll have the most marvelous time exploring.
Vanilla is mostly known for being sweet, but there's more to it than that. It's layered with hints of floral and woodsy flavors, all intertwined over a creamy backdrop. When added to the pickle brine, it doesn't merely bring sugariness; it adds depth while also balancing the overall taste with its lightness. Suddenly, with each tangy, briny bite of pickles, you're also getting an exquisite vanilla aroma twinkling underneath. It's such a seemingly small detail, yet nothing short of transformative to the eating experience. Even if you're just snacking on the vanilla-spiked classic dill pickles for fun, it still feels as though you've just plucked them out of a high-end charcuterie board.
Vanilla can be added to various types of pickles
Both scraped-out vanilla beans and the pods (along with other spices and condiments) can be added to the brine water once it's taken off the heat and cooled down a bit. If they aren't available, go with a few teaspoons of vanilla extract or essence. No matter what you use, the process of pickling is generally the same. After the brine and vegetables are ready, combine the two, seal the containers, and leave them in the refrigerator. Depending on the specific recipe, the pickles should be ready within a few hours to days or even weeks.
There are many types of pickled vegetables you should have in your fridge, especially with this vanilla twist. Undoubtedly, cucumber is at the top of the list, but what else? Any time a dish needs both a kick of flavor and pops of color, a spoonful of pickled carrot, radish, red onion, red pepper, etc. can come to the rescue. And folks who like the heat will love what peppers such as jalapeños and poblanos bring to the table.
Fruits can join the fun as well. For example, instead of using fresh or maraschino cherries in a dessert, try cherries pickled with vanilla. This also applies to green grapes, strawberries, or apricots. When you've got apples piled up in the fridge, pickling them with vanilla and fall spices might be a good idea. From pies and salads to cocktails, a few slices are all it takes to make your seasonal creations special.