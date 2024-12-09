The Sweet Ingredient Your Homemade Pickles Need ASAP

Both scraped-out vanilla beans and the pods (along with other spices and condiments) can be added to the brine water once it's taken off the heat and cooled down a bit. If they aren't available, go with a few teaspoons of vanilla extract or essence. No matter what you use, the process of pickling is generally the same. After the brine and vegetables are ready, combine the two, seal the containers, and leave them in the refrigerator. Depending on the specific recipe, the pickles should be ready within a few hours to days or even weeks.

There are many types of pickled vegetables you should have in your fridge, especially with this vanilla twist. Undoubtedly, cucumber is at the top of the list, but what else? Any time a dish needs both a kick of flavor and pops of color, a spoonful of pickled carrot, radish, red onion, red pepper, etc. can come to the rescue. And folks who like the heat will love what peppers such as jalapeños and poblanos bring to the table.

Fruits can join the fun as well. For example, instead of using fresh or maraschino cherries in a dessert, try cherries pickled with vanilla. This also applies to green grapes, strawberries, or apricots. When you've got apples piled up in the fridge, pickling them with vanilla and fall spices might be a good idea. From pies and salads to cocktails, a few slices are all it takes to make your seasonal creations special.

