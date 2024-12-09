You've Been Using Soda Can Tabs The Wrong Way

Did you know that the little tab on your beverage can is more than just a way to crack it open? For decades, we've been blissfully unaware of its clever dual-purpose design. Sure, it's perfect for popping the top on an ice-cold soda, but there's a simple hack that can change the way you enjoy your beverage — especially if you're a straw user.

Advertisement

Here's the secret: After opening your soda, rotate the tab 180 degrees and align the hole with the can's opening. You now have a built-in straw holder. This setup is especially handy with fizzy drinks, where carbonation often has a pesky habit of lifting your straw or knocking it out of the can entirely.

It's one of those delightful moments when form and function come together in a way most of us overlook. But where did this genius concept originate? To truly appreciate its brilliance, we need to look back at how soda can tabs have evolved over the years.