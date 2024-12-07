Here's How To Store Homemade Pumpkin Puree In The Fridge And Freezer

If you want to keep your homemade pumpkin puree around longer, you could plan to use it for next fall with proper freezer storage. Jessie-Sierra says that in the freezer, the puree can last as much as a year.

"For smaller amounts, I like to freeze portions in an ice cube tray, and after they are solid, [transfer] for long-term storage in a large freezer-safe bag," she explains. "You can use a similar technique for larger amounts of puree by freezing it in plastic containers. Pop the frozen puree out to store in a freezer-safe bag." To thaw the puree, Jessie-Sierra advises thawing it on your countertop or microwaving it on low in a microwave-proof bowl. Alternatively, you can move it to the refrigerator overnight ahead of using it to cook or bake.

The convenient thing about freezing your homemade pumpkin puree in portions, whether you're working with a lot or a little, is that you can section it out and then only defrost as much as you'll need for any given recipe. This will save you from defrosting too much puree and having to toss leftovers, since continuing to thaw and refreeze puree will start degrading its flavor and texture. With handy refrigerated or frozen portions and plenty of comforting recipes to dive into, you'll have no trouble utilizing that puree at its freshest tasting.

