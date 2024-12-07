Here's How To Store Homemade Pumpkin Puree In The Fridge And Freezer
From cozy bakes to festive holiday dishes, it's that time of year when we get in the seasonal mood with the best pumpkin recipes. One thing you'll need for all those breads, cakes, pies, soups, and sauces is pumpkin puree. This core ingredient is refreshingly easy to make, and you can get much better flavor from using pumpkins rather than buying store-bought cans — it's really just about making sure your pumpkin puree has the right consistency, as creamy as it is velvety. It's worthwhile to have homemade pumpkin puree on hand in the fall and winter — you just have to know how to store it so you're using it at its best in every recipe. For the most foolproof method, we asked an expert. Jessie-Sierra Ross is a former ballerina turned cooking and home entertaining author of "Seasons Around the Table; Effortless Entertaining with Floral Tablescapes & Seasonal Recipes."
If you know you're going to be using it soon, Jessie-Sierra says, "The best way to store homemade pumpkin puree is in an airtight container in the refrigerator." There, it will last up to 14 days. That airtight container is crucial, as it keeps out oxygen, which can start to turn the flavors of your puree rancid and spark the growth of microorganisms, which can infect and spoil it. Within the 14 days, always smell-check the puree before using it, and if the time's almost up, consider some of the tastiest ways to use up leftover pumpkin puree.
Pumpkin puree can last up to a year in the freezer
If you want to keep your homemade pumpkin puree around longer, you could plan to use it for next fall with proper freezer storage. Jessie-Sierra says that in the freezer, the puree can last as much as a year.
"For smaller amounts, I like to freeze portions in an ice cube tray, and after they are solid, [transfer] for long-term storage in a large freezer-safe bag," she explains. "You can use a similar technique for larger amounts of puree by freezing it in plastic containers. Pop the frozen puree out to store in a freezer-safe bag." To thaw the puree, Jessie-Sierra advises thawing it on your countertop or microwaving it on low in a microwave-proof bowl. Alternatively, you can move it to the refrigerator overnight ahead of using it to cook or bake.
The convenient thing about freezing your homemade pumpkin puree in portions, whether you're working with a lot or a little, is that you can section it out and then only defrost as much as you'll need for any given recipe. This will save you from defrosting too much puree and having to toss leftovers, since continuing to thaw and refreeze puree will start degrading its flavor and texture. With handy refrigerated or frozen portions and plenty of comforting recipes to dive into, you'll have no trouble utilizing that puree at its freshest tasting.