The Safety Tip To Consider Before Ordering Coffee Shop Croissants
Treating yourself to a freshly brewed cup of joe from your local coffee shop? You might as well add a buttery croissant to your order. While many probably won't hesitate to grab a pastry, the same can't be said of anyone dealing with a food allergy. Even though these particular patrons will steer clear of treats containing allergens — whether it be nuts, dairy, eggs, or wheat — avoiding the risk of a severe or life-threatening allergic reaction isn't always straightforward. To keep yourself and loved ones with a nut allergy out of harm's way, reconsider croissants when dining out.
Unlike packaged products that are made in a strict nut-free facility, the baked goods sitting in the display case of your local coffee shop or bakery may not be super safe to consume due to their elevated risk of cross-contamination. Since these establishments carry a range of different pastries, it can be difficult to guarantee that nut-free products haven't been exposed to allergens. In fact, even if the all-butter croissants are kept separately from the almond croissants, allergens can still be transferred via shared utensils or baking trays. Likewise, equipment or work surfaces (even hands) that haven't been properly cleansed can pose a threat if they've come into contact with nuts. Given that it's almost impossible for establishments to guarantee a totally nut-free pastry, it's best to refrain from ordering croissants or any other baked goods from coffee shops, bakeries, or patisseries where treats containing relevant allergens are also sold.
Safer ways to indulge in coffee shop croissants do exist
Regardless of the cleanliness and orderliness of a coffee shop, cross-contamination remains a threat for anyone with a serious allergy. Although establishments may do their best, your choice to order a coffee shop croissant is ultimately a judgment call. That said, there are a few factors to bear in mind that can help you make a more informed decision.
To safely satisfy croissant cravings, we suggest seeking out coffee shops that specifically cater to patrons with allergies. While it requires research, it will put your mind at ease as you'll know exactly what to expect — especially if you read the menu beforehand. Of course, even if you do find an establishment that prides itself on being nut-free, exercising caution is still important. In addition to alerting staff about your allergies (nuts or otherwise), we recommend paying attention to how the pastries are displayed and served. For example, if croissants are stationed in an open display case or served buffet-style with shared utensils, treat these as red flags, and forgo the baked good. At the end of the day, if you any have doubts about ordering croissants when dining out, trust your gut. But, that's not to say you should abandon the idea of enjoying a cup of coffee with a sweet treat. Rather than gamble with your well-being or forfeit dining pleasure, why not pack a homemade pastry?