The Safety Tip To Consider Before Ordering Coffee Shop Croissants

Treating yourself to a freshly brewed cup of joe from your local coffee shop? You might as well add a buttery croissant to your order. While many probably won't hesitate to grab a pastry, the same can't be said of anyone dealing with a food allergy. Even though these particular patrons will steer clear of treats containing allergens — whether it be nuts, dairy, eggs, or wheat — avoiding the risk of a severe or life-threatening allergic reaction isn't always straightforward. To keep yourself and loved ones with a nut allergy out of harm's way, reconsider croissants when dining out.

Unlike packaged products that are made in a strict nut-free facility, the baked goods sitting in the display case of your local coffee shop or bakery may not be super safe to consume due to their elevated risk of cross-contamination. Since these establishments carry a range of different pastries, it can be difficult to guarantee that nut-free products haven't been exposed to allergens. In fact, even if the all-butter croissants are kept separately from the almond croissants, allergens can still be transferred via shared utensils or baking trays. Likewise, equipment or work surfaces (even hands) that haven't been properly cleansed can pose a threat if they've come into contact with nuts. Given that it's almost impossible for establishments to guarantee a totally nut-free pastry, it's best to refrain from ordering croissants or any other baked goods from coffee shops, bakeries, or patisseries where treats containing relevant allergens are also sold.

