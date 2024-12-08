Fix Your Sad, Dry Nutella With A Simple Oil Solution

There's nothing quite like a fresh jar of Nutella. The silky smooth, chocolatey hazelnut spread is perfect on everything from toast, to being the secret ingredient in your baked goods (and a ton more creative uses). Let's be honest, more than one of us has eaten it straight off the spoon. But if you've ever reached for the Nutella a few days (or weeks) after opening it, you can probably relate to the plight that has afflicted many: the once creamy spread has turned dry, crumbly, and difficult to slather. Luckily, there's an easy trick to keep your Nutella smooth and spreadable for longer. All it takes is a thin coating of cooking oil over the top of the remaining Nutella in the jar.

The culprit causing your delicious spread to dry out is air. When you open the jar, the moisture inside the spread slowly evaporates. Eventually, all you're left with are unappetizing tough bits like refrigerated-solid butter. Cooking oil can act as a barrier between the Nutella and the air in the jar or the outside world. If you feel like it'll be a while before you touch the Nutella again, brush a thin layer of neutral cooking oil over the top before you close the lid.