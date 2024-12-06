One Vegetable Is The Easiest Meat-Free Swap For Bolognese

Bolognese is a classic favorite — a hearty, meaty tomato sauce bursting with umami that suits any type of pasta. If you're looking for a plant-based substitute for the ground beef that distinguishes bolognese from marinara or pomodoro, look no further than the simple mushroom. Mushrooms are as rich or richer in umami flavor than ground beef and they provide a similar meaty chew. Numerous types of mushrooms will work in bolognese, from the economical white mushroom to the more exclusive chicken-flavored king oyster mushroom.

Mushrooms cook even more quickly than ground beef, especially when you dice them. We often turn to finely diced white mushrooms when we make mushroom bolognese in an instant pot. You'll want to sautee the mushrooms along with diced aromatics and carrots as the foundation for the liquid ingredients like balsamic vinegar, tomato paste, and vegetable broth. Even if you don't have an instant pot, you can still use a deep saute pan or saucepan and let it bubble away for a few hours to develop depth of flavor. White mushrooms are widely available and cost-effective, but cremini, shiitake, and baby bellas have a meatier chew and deeper umami flavors.