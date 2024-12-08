The Absolute Best Substitute For Actual Pumpkin In Your Recipes

Pumpkin may be ubiquitous in the fall, but outside of its prime season, you may need a substitute since it's not always easy to find. Even during the holidays, fresh pumpkin can become scarcer after the shelves have been cleared for jack-o-lanterns and Thanksgiving pumpkin pies. Add that to the fact that many fresh pumpkins you find are larger decorative varieties instead of the smaller sugar pumpkin that is superior for cooking, and you may find yourself with a lot of pumpkin recipes you love, but no ideal gourd. So Tasting Table went looking for the best pumpkin substitute and decided to ask Jessie-Sierra Ross, a former ballerina turned cooking and home entertaining author and the writer of "Seasons Around the Table; Effortless Entertaining with Floral Tablescapes & Seasonal Recipes" to ask her expert opinion on the quandary.

The good news is that you have a lot of types of squash and pumpkin to choose from and Jessie-Sierra's suggestion is one of the most common, telling us, "butternut squash or their smaller cousins, the honeynut squash, are fantastic substitutes for pumpkins." She explained that "their color, shape, and taste can vary," from your standard pumpkin, but they are close enough relatives that "these types of squashes can be used interchangeably in your next soup or stew recipe that calls for pumpkin." You may not get a perfect 1:1 substitution, but butternut and honeynut squash will still do a solid, satisfying job in pies and baked goods.