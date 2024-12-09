The Best Type Of Pumpkin To Use For Baking

Pumpkin pie is a stalwart of holidays and gatherings, but that old standby can overshadow just how many different ways you can use pumpkin for baking. You might make some homemade pumpkin puree for pie or soup, but the sweet squash flavor can make its way into almost any type of baked good — from cookies to bread to cakes.

Far from just a seasonal treat for the holidays, pumpkin's versatility in recipes is something that you can make use of long into the winter without ever making the same thing twice. But you don't want to pick up just any pumpkin from the store and go to work, because there are actually multiple types of pumpkin that are ideal for different uses. So we decided to reach out to an expert, Jessie-Sierra Ross — a former ballerina turned cooking and home entertaining author who wrote the book "Seasons Around the Table; Effortless Entertaining with Floral Tablescapes & Seasonal Recipes" — to ask what she thinks is the best pumpkin for baking.

Jessie-Sierra told us that for all your baking needs, "my personal favorite is the Sugar Pumpkin, or as it's sometimes called, a Sugar Pie Pumpkin." She describes sugar pumpkins as "small, round, and sweet," and explained that "this pumpkin is excellent roasted as a side dish or turned into pumpkin pie filling." Thankfully for everyone, as more people have recognized what Jessie-Sierra has, sugar pie pumpkins have become more widely available in supermarkets recently.

