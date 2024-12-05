The Best Holiday Chocolate To Buy At The Grocery Store In 2024

Let's just admit it: Everyone loves holiday chocolates from the grocery store. While handcrafted offerings from local chocolatiers have a well-deserved place in gift-giving, sometimes we just want an everyday splurge or some simple stocking stuffers for family and coworkers. That's where mainstream holiday chocolates come in handy. They're easily accessible while picking up weekly groceries, and most producers go all-out with special holiday flavors, foils wrappings, and shapes — from bars to bells, balls, miniature reindeers, and stamped holiday scenes. It's all glitter-and-gold, as the saying goes, but in the end, what distinguishes them all is the taste.

That's why Tasting Table testers did some nibbling on your behalf, putting together an assortment of top supermarket chocolates clad in winter-holiday decor. Many are everyday chocolates repackaged in festive shapes and colors, but some introduce limited edition chocolates solely for the season. Of the 15 grocery store holiday chocolates chosen for our 2024 ranking, one checked all the yummy boxes, landing in the top spot: the Ghirardelli Holiday Chocolate Assortment.

These festive Ghirardelli squares are a much-anticipated annual release, with the selection varying from year to year. There's also some variation within the Ghirardelli holiday collections. The assortment we chose to rank packs three different holiday square offerings into decorative bags, available from most major grocers and retailers. The trio includes the company's peppermint bark, a milk chocolate mint cookie, and a year-round favorite, the milk chocolate caramel square. Here's a look at why this assortment makes for the best holiday chocolate this year.

