Transform Leftover Canned Cranberry Sauce Into Delicious Fruit Leather

Once the annual Thanksgiving feast comes to an end, it's almost inevitable to find yourself surrounded by a mountain of leftovers. While the main dish can quickly be adapted into creative leftover turkey sandwiches (or even turkey tamales), any remaining canned cranberry sauce often gets left behind, collecting dust in the fridge. Sure, you can opt for a boozy treat by making a cosmopolitan cocktail using leftover cranberry sauce, but for an irresistible and easy-to-make snack, try turning your leftover cranberry sauce into homemade fruit leather.

Advertisement

The process for making homemade fruit leather couldn't be any simpler. To begin, puree your canned cranberry sauce using a food processor, blender, or immersion blender until smooth. This is especially important if your cranberry sauce has large chunks of cranberry mixed in, as you'll want your fruit leather to be as smooth as possible. Once pureed, pour the cranberry mixture onto a sheet pan lined with parchment paper. From there, place the prepared baking sheet into a dehydrator or an oven set as low as possible (anywhere from 140 to 170 degrees Fahrenheit, depending on your oven) for a few hours until the fruit leather is dry to the touch and no longer sticky. Once thoroughly dried, roll the fruit leather with the parchment paper to create a tight spiral. Using food-grade scissors or a knife, cut the large spirals into small, cross-wise pieces, about an inch in diameter.

Advertisement