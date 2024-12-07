Make Breakfast Burritos Even Easier With A Muffin Tin Hack

Breakfast burritos are the best grab-and-go breakfast — easy to make, easy to eat, and stuffed with carbs, protein, and your favorite flavors. Mistie Knight, a foodie on TikTok, came up with an ingenious hack that makes breakfast burritos even easier to make and more shareable to boot. All you need is a muffin tin and your favorite burrito ingredients and you're ready to go. This is a great option when feeding bigger groups with limited kitchen space. Not only can you customize each burrito based on dietary preferences, but in the time it takes to prep and cook one burrito, you end up with six.

To make the burritos, Knight takes three large white tortillas, rolls them into a tube, and uses the tin to hold the tube in place while she cuts the tube in half. In total, Knight uses nine tortillas, rolled into three tubes of three, cut in half, and stuffed into six individual muffin welts. She then beats together six eggs, pours them into the muffin tin holes, and adds her ingredients with a healthy topping of cheese. That whole thing goes into the oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for about 20 minutes, after which you have six servings of breakfast burritos.