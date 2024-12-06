Make Store-Bought Waffle Mix Taste Better With One Buttery Trick

Store-bought waffle mix, which many brands use interchangeably with pancake mix, usually requires nothing more than the addition of eggs, oil, and water to transform into batter. The eggs help your waffles rise, while the oil and water bring moisture and tenderness to their crumb. These three wet ingredients are household staples, but there's one more item you should add to elevate the flavor of store-bought waffle mix. A few tablespoons of melted butter will make a world of difference when it comes to flavor.

While a neutral oil like canola supplies the fat you need for a moist tender crumb, butter supplements oil's textural benefits with an inimitable flavor boost. You can, of course, substitute the ½ cup of oil required with ½ cup of melted butter. However, butter will make for a denser crumb than oil because it doesn't do as good a job hindering the gluten development of the flour. Consequently, a few tablespoons of butter to supplement the oil will keep your waffles light and airy while also imbuing them with a rich, buttery flavor that'll make them taste scratch-made. If you want to prevent your waffle batter from becoming too thin with the addition of butter, simply subtract 2 tablespoons from the specified measurement of water. Two tablespoons of butter is equivalent to ¼ a solid butter stick. It'll take less than 30 seconds to melt in the microwave before stirring it into the waffle mix along with your other wet ingredients.

