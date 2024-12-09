The Underrated Cooking Oil That Tastes Delicious On Ice Cream
You have tried putting various olive oils on ice cream and have discovered the surprisingly delicious pairing these two ingredients can offer. But we have a different oil to top off your next bowl of your favorite vanilla ice cream: pumpkin seed oil. Pumpkin seed oil is a quick recipe enhancer that can be drizzled on salads, stirred into spreads, and spooned into soups and pasta dishes. However, pumpkin seed oil can just as comfortably land on sweet treats, and the earthy, slightly nutty flavor can complement dessert plates.
Pouring oil out of a container couldn't be easier to master if you're looking to dress up the simple dessert you have planned for tonight's dinner guests. Add a few sprinkles of flaky sea salt to your pumpkin seed oil-garnished gelatos and ice creams, and you have a gourmet dish that delights palates with its earnest, flavorful simplicity.
A simple path to a gourmet treat
You may notice that once you begin to drizzle pumpkin seed oil onto scoops of vanilla or caramel ice cream the color appears light brown, but as the oil makes its way across the surface of the cold treat and nestles into each dish, you'll see that the color is closer to a green tint. To amplify the savory tasting notes of the oil, you can top off servings with toasted pumpkin seeds, slivers of roasted almonds, or a sprinkle of sesame seeds.
The ease of this dish makes it ideal for large gatherings, or for a more involved spread, you can offer a variety of oils for guests to mix and match the ice cream and oil flavors of their choosing to create the dessert of their dreams. Just be warned: Once pumpkin seed oil is stocked in your kitchen, you may find yourself using it on the regular to upgrade not only dessert but also lunch sandwiches and breakfast bagels.