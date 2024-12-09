The Underrated Cooking Oil That Tastes Delicious On Ice Cream

You may notice that once you begin to drizzle pumpkin seed oil onto scoops of vanilla or caramel ice cream the color appears light brown, but as the oil makes its way across the surface of the cold treat and nestles into each dish, you'll see that the color is closer to a green tint. To amplify the savory tasting notes of the oil, you can top off servings with toasted pumpkin seeds, slivers of roasted almonds, or a sprinkle of sesame seeds.

The ease of this dish makes it ideal for large gatherings, or for a more involved spread, you can offer a variety of oils for guests to mix and match the ice cream and oil flavors of their choosing to create the dessert of their dreams. Just be warned: Once pumpkin seed oil is stocked in your kitchen, you may find yourself using it on the regular to upgrade not only dessert but also lunch sandwiches and breakfast bagels.