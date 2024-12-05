The Rich And Flavorful History Of Caribbean Barbecue

We've probably been arguing about barbecue for as long as humans had the wherewithal to pace around an open flame and poke at chunks of charred meat. To be fair, it's a complex subject with many delicious variables and a difficult history. The transatlantic slave trade brought what we know as succulent, smoky barbecue (like tender pork ribs) to the world, but after that, the debate begins. Some argue barbecue's tangled roots are strictly African, with slaves bringing their barbecue technique to the American South. In 1526, enslaved Africans first came to what we now know as South Carolina, by way of Spaniard Lucas Vasquez de Ayllon. He also brought livestock, and between the Native Americans and the Africans, curbing the new feral pig population was one good reason to roast them over an open fire.

Advertisement

Others point to the Indigenous Taíno people of the Caribbean and their slow-smoking technique via a wooden rack. Both are true. In 1493, Christopher Columbus brought chicken and pigs to the Caribbean, taking with him the Taíno people. Columbus then turned to Africa, and by the 17th century, 40% of enslaved Africans were taken to the Caribbean. The islands were a huge market for slavery, as well as home to many sugar cane plantations that forced African and Caribbean slaves to run them, as well as cook meals. All in all, barbecue is how Afro-Caribbean cuisine was born.