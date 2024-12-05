The Big Lesson Chrissy Teigen Wants You To Learn About Holiday Hosting

Who isn't curious about how celebrities manage holiday hosting duties? You would think everything has to be perfect, but the contrary is true. Things can be simple and even a little messy, and it's all okay. At an event celebrating the launch of the limited-edition collab Maison Boursin X Chrissy Teigen: No Occasion Required, we spoke with celebrity and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen, who shared a big lesson about holiday hosting. "I used to be really hard on myself about wanting to make every single thing fully from scratch, and I don't have that kind of pressure anymore," she told us. "I want to find joy in the holidays." That joy includes playing a board game, relaxing, and showering her children with love.

"If I can get those moments like that by saving some time in the kitchen, it's really perfect," she added. Finding that joy during the hectic holidays means taking her apron off. But when the apron is on, she isn't afraid to take shortcuts in the kitchen, which is one of her tips for hosting a stress-free holiday party.

One of the shortcuts Teigen mentioned is to use canned cranberry. When asked if she's a canned cranberry girl, she enthused, "Yes, actually I am. And I leave the lines too. I don't chop it up for anything ... Once I let myself go and just resigned myself to being a canned cranberry gal, life became very easy."