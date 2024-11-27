Don't Expect A New Cookbook From Chrissy Teigen Anytime Soon

After releasing "Cravings: Recipes for All the Food You Want to Eat" in 2016 (which Tasting Table staff personally reviewed) and following it up with "Cravings: Hungry for More" in 2018, it's been about six — going on seven — years since Chrissy Teigen dropped a new cookbook — and you shouldn't expect her to anytime soon, either. Tasting Table had the opportunity to catch up with Teigen at an event celebrating the launch of her collaboration with Maison Boursin, where she told us that, for now, her primary focus is being there for her kids. "Our priorities are just kind of different, but special now, too, because ... everyone's at such a different age. I have an eight, a six, a one, and a one [year old], and they're all doing completely different things all the time," she said.

Still, that isn't to say there won't ever be another cookbook from her. "I think, when I do another one, I'm going to have to be really excited and passionate and ready for it," she explained. When that time does come, you can expect it to be something different. "I don't want to do more of the same thing, so I want the next one to have more of a theme, whether it's easier recipes, quicker recipes, less ingredients, [...] that's my dream for it," she said. But, while you shouldn't expect another cookbook any time soon, what you can expect from Teigen is more Cravings — and not just her jalapeño bread grilled cheese.