Don't Expect A New Cookbook From Chrissy Teigen Anytime Soon
After releasing "Cravings: Recipes for All the Food You Want to Eat" in 2016 (which Tasting Table staff personally reviewed) and following it up with "Cravings: Hungry for More" in 2018, it's been about six — going on seven — years since Chrissy Teigen dropped a new cookbook — and you shouldn't expect her to anytime soon, either. Tasting Table had the opportunity to catch up with Teigen at an event celebrating the launch of her collaboration with Maison Boursin, where she told us that, for now, her primary focus is being there for her kids. "Our priorities are just kind of different, but special now, too, because ... everyone's at such a different age. I have an eight, a six, a one, and a one [year old], and they're all doing completely different things all the time," she said.
Still, that isn't to say there won't ever be another cookbook from her. "I think, when I do another one, I'm going to have to be really excited and passionate and ready for it," she explained. When that time does come, you can expect it to be something different. "I don't want to do more of the same thing, so I want the next one to have more of a theme, whether it's easier recipes, quicker recipes, less ingredients, [...] that's my dream for it," she said. But, while you shouldn't expect another cookbook any time soon, what you can expect from Teigen is more Cravings — and not just her jalapeño bread grilled cheese.
Chrissy Teigen is still working on her brand
Right now, Chrissy Teigen is focused on building Cravings as a brand, and she plans to get her family more involved, too. "To make sure that, one day, they can take it on for themselves would be really great," she said. Her oldest daughter, Luna, has already taken a special interest, with Teigen teaching her a new recipe every week. "She's able to now make a quiche Lorraine, beginning to end without me helping her at all. That stuff makes me really so happy and it makes her so happy too and proud," she said. "It's moments like that that I look for now more so than throwing myself into work."
But that's really what her Cravings brand is all about — providing the recipes, tools, and bakeware to inspire and spark joy in others through food. "To get to be with your friends and around people that you adore, getting to share a recipe together. That's the beautiful stuff in life, and I just appreciate those moments so much more," she told Tasting Table. "I paid for a lot of my life traveling and things, and I used to be a lot better at it, and now it hurts my bones [...] I miss my kids, miss my husband, and I'm tired when I come home, so I can't necessarily be the best I can be," said Teigen. "It's important for me to just try to find the balance and everything now."