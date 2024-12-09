The Worst Store-Bought Cold Brew Iced Tea Is A Popular Grocery Store Brand
A sip of cold brew iced tea can make or break a tough day. Is it refreshing and instant revitalizing? Or does it make you wish you'd never cracked open the bottle? After investigating popular store-bought cold brew iced teas ranked, there's one brand that's best left on the shelves: Signature Select. Tasting Table's reviewer doggedly pursued a favorable sampling experience of the Signature Select Cold Brew Black Tea; it was futile. The first bag fell apart, and the second left a concoction our reviewer could only describe as tasting "like water," despite its dark appearance.
It's not surprising that the cold brew version is a non-starter; reviews of Signature Select Black Tea are underwhelming, too. "Not necessarily anything special," one customer wrote on Steepster — you can practically feel the shoulder shrug through the screen. There's barely a trace of online reviews for the Cold Brew Black Tea, evidently it hasn't inspired much public debate. We can't imagine it weaseling its way onto our list of high-flying tea brands, ranked worst to best, any time soon.
If you do decide to sample it, leave the bag to soak for the maximum suggested time to ensure optimal steeping. Fingers crossed that a full 10 minutes will maximize those limited flavors! Alternatively, just head straight for our winner: The Republic of Tea Pineapple Coconut Iced Tea, which is available on Amazon for just $12. Hibiscus fans will love the strength and flavor; it's a real lip smacker with some serious floral bite.
How to modify lack-luster iced tea
Bought a box of cold brew iced tea and hate the taste? Here's some good news: The bags are destined for more than the bin. It's no different from fine-tuning a DIY recipe. You only need to research ingredients to elevate homemade iced tea and simply add them to the pre-prepared mix.
For added sweetness, honey or maple syrup are your best friends. While to really jazz up the flavor, citrus zests like orange or mint, ginger, and lavender are all bold choices. Nobody wants a boring iced tea. Floating fruit like whole berries (or chopped melon or cucumber) is also a savvy way to boost both taste and visual aesthetic. You could even push the boat out with spicy jalapenos or star anise.
All you need is a little creativity to take iced tea to the next level. Don't be afraid to let it sit either; cold extraction can take up to 24 hours — it's a slower process than simply boiling a kettle. It sounds obvious, but be mindful of water quality, too. If you don't like the taste of your tap water, you won't enjoy it mixed in with even the tastiest iced tea. That goes for your ice as well; freeze cubes using bottled water or flavored liquids like juice to instantly improve your tea. Garnishes like mint make perfect final touches.