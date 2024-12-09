The Worst Store-Bought Cold Brew Iced Tea Is A Popular Grocery Store Brand

A sip of cold brew iced tea can make or break a tough day. Is it refreshing and instant revitalizing? Or does it make you wish you'd never cracked open the bottle? After investigating popular store-bought cold brew iced teas ranked, there's one brand that's best left on the shelves: Signature Select. Tasting Table's reviewer doggedly pursued a favorable sampling experience of the Signature Select Cold Brew Black Tea; it was futile. The first bag fell apart, and the second left a concoction our reviewer could only describe as tasting "like water," despite its dark appearance.

It's not surprising that the cold brew version is a non-starter; reviews of Signature Select Black Tea are underwhelming, too. "Not necessarily anything special," one customer wrote on Steepster — you can practically feel the shoulder shrug through the screen. There's barely a trace of online reviews for the Cold Brew Black Tea, evidently it hasn't inspired much public debate. We can't imagine it weaseling its way onto our list of high-flying tea brands, ranked worst to best, any time soon.

If you do decide to sample it, leave the bag to soak for the maximum suggested time to ensure optimal steeping. Fingers crossed that a full 10 minutes will maximize those limited flavors! Alternatively, just head straight for our winner: The Republic of Tea Pineapple Coconut Iced Tea, which is available on Amazon for just $12. Hibiscus fans will love the strength and flavor; it's a real lip smacker with some serious floral bite.

