Upgrade Your Favorite Bacon Recipes With A Spicy Oil Twist
Smoky, salty, and unapologetically bold — bacon doesn't just sit on your plate; it owns it. From breakfasts and dinners to backyard barbecues and countless other occasions, it's the one ingredient that instantly makes the meal worthwhile. With an unfailing ability to make magic out of the most ordinary dishes, it's hard to imagine bacon needing any upgrade. That is unless we're talking about the fiery kick of a good chili oil. Just a few tiny spoonfuls are more than enough to make your favorite bacon recipes even better than they already are.
Chili oil is made by infusing a neutral oil with aromatics like garlic and shallots, warm spices, and most importantly, dried chiles. A vibrant heat is to be expected with these ingredients, but it's got so much more to offer than that. Unraveling underneath the spicy warmth are layers of umami, savory, and even subtly sweet hints. This complexity doesn't fall short when paired with bacon, where the chili oil perfectly harmonizes with the bacon's salty richness. Are all those robust notes a little overwhelming to the taste buds? Possibly, but in the best way possible. A flavor adventure awaits in each bite, so you just can't help but come back for more, all the way until the plates are cleared.
Elevate all your bacon dishes in the blink of an eye
Bacon and chili oil is a stellar addition to your breakfast dishes, whatever they may be. In a full English breakfast comprised of vegetables, fried eggs, baked beans, and sausages, bacon covered in chili crisp is the final missing piece needed for full satisfaction. You might also like it in simpler things, such as avocado toast, egg benedicts, or a bubbling pan of shakshuka. While chili crisp bacon may not always be the typical ingredient, it's certainly quite great for an unexpected upgrade.
Bacon appetizers could also benefit from a chili crisp twist. Serve bacon bites glazed with chili crisp and you've got a fantastic start to the party. There are also so many foods you can wrap around the bacon, like fruits, crunchy vegetables, crackers, or jalapeño poppers then drizzle chili oil over them for crowd-pleasing finger foods. When there's time, whip up a bacon jam infused with chili oil to spread over toasted bread with tangy cheese for a crostini spin-off everyone's sure to love.
That's not all. A few slices of chili oil-crusted bacon always have a place in burgers and sandwiches. If your grilled cheese or BLT is in dire need of a change, they're the no-brainer solution. The same thing also applies to carbonara pasta, where bacon often makes a beloved appearance. Sometimes, even just a few crumbles can make a difference, so don't hesitate to add them to creamy soups, ramen noodles, congees, dips, and anything you want a flavor boost.