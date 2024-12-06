Upgrade Your Favorite Bacon Recipes With A Spicy Oil Twist

Smoky, salty, and unapologetically bold — bacon doesn't just sit on your plate; it owns it. From breakfasts and dinners to backyard barbecues and countless other occasions, it's the one ingredient that instantly makes the meal worthwhile. With an unfailing ability to make magic out of the most ordinary dishes, it's hard to imagine bacon needing any upgrade. That is unless we're talking about the fiery kick of a good chili oil. Just a few tiny spoonfuls are more than enough to make your favorite bacon recipes even better than they already are.

Chili oil is made by infusing a neutral oil with aromatics like garlic and shallots, warm spices, and most importantly, dried chiles. A vibrant heat is to be expected with these ingredients, but it's got so much more to offer than that. Unraveling underneath the spicy warmth are layers of umami, savory, and even subtly sweet hints. This complexity doesn't fall short when paired with bacon, where the chili oil perfectly harmonizes with the bacon's salty richness. Are all those robust notes a little overwhelming to the taste buds? Possibly, but in the best way possible. A flavor adventure awaits in each bite, so you just can't help but come back for more, all the way until the plates are cleared.

