How Long To Roast A Whole Chicken For Best Results

It goes without saying that timing is vital when roasting chicken. Not too hot, not too cold; it can quickly feel like a carnivorous version of "Goldilocks and The Three Bears." Tasting Table caught up with Chef Bradley Borchardt, the Strategic Account Chef for Cargill Protein, for some exclusive insight into exactly how to schedule your roasting. "For a nice four-pound bird, I'd suggest approximately 40-60 minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit," he says.

Knowing how long to keep the meat in the oven sounds basic, but a savvy approach is one of the best ways to prevent dry, overcooked chicken. You'll need to check the weight of the chicken, too, as Borchardt subtly indicates. Larger birds require longer cooking times — size and thickness impact how quickly heat travels. The average purchase from your local grocery store should be around three to four pounds, but it's worth glancing at the label for an exact figure.

With a few slight variations, learning how to roast the perfect roast chicken is easy enough with the help of a temperature dial and a timer. Don't overlook the power of a quick test, either. When properly cooked, cutting the breast will release a transparent liquid, a food thermometer will show the internal temperature as 165 degrees Fahrenheit, and the meat will appear white, not pink. But start off on the right foot by setting the timer accurately as soon as it goes in the oven.

