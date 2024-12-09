Here's How Long Your Unopened Canned Meat Will Really Last

It's worth keeping canned meat stocked in your pantry thanks to it being such a versatile and budget-friendly ingredient. It can be a reliable substitution for fresh meat in a pinch, but can also be the star of the show, like in a Hawaiian Spam musubi or a nostalgic sloppy Joe using canned corned beef. With the relatively short shelf life that a raw cut of meat has, it's reasonable to be confused by the concept of canned meat. In fact, canned meat can technically be safe to consume indefinitely, provided it has been properly stored and there is no damage, swelling, or rusting of the can.

Advertisement

When it comes to optimal flavor, referencing the use-by or best-by date on whatever can you're curious about is the way to go. On average, though, canned meat should be at its best for two to five years from the manufacturing date, and this rule of thumb applies to everything from canned tuna to corned beef. Past its best-by date is when you'll start to see the meat's flavor and texture begin to degrade. Even if it is technically still safe to eat at this point, we'd recommend replacing any canned meat past that use-by date with a new batch unless you're really in a pickle.