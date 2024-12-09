Here's How Long Your Unopened Canned Meat Will Really Last
It's worth keeping canned meat stocked in your pantry thanks to it being such a versatile and budget-friendly ingredient. It can be a reliable substitution for fresh meat in a pinch, but can also be the star of the show, like in a Hawaiian Spam musubi or a nostalgic sloppy Joe using canned corned beef. With the relatively short shelf life that a raw cut of meat has, it's reasonable to be confused by the concept of canned meat. In fact, canned meat can technically be safe to consume indefinitely, provided it has been properly stored and there is no damage, swelling, or rusting of the can.
When it comes to optimal flavor, referencing the use-by or best-by date on whatever can you're curious about is the way to go. On average, though, canned meat should be at its best for two to five years from the manufacturing date, and this rule of thumb applies to everything from canned tuna to corned beef. Past its best-by date is when you'll start to see the meat's flavor and texture begin to degrade. Even if it is technically still safe to eat at this point, we'd recommend replacing any canned meat past that use-by date with a new batch unless you're really in a pickle.
How to properly store canned meat and how to spot spoilage
The main risk when it comes to canned meats and other canned products is botulism bacteria. This rare but potentially deadly bacteria is more likely to be present in canned goods that have been dented, damaged, or leaking. Inspect any canned meat before purchasing, and again before actually consuming it. Signs of spoiled canned meat include a foul smell, milky or foamy liquid around the meat, or discoloration. If it's not passing the smell test, then it's best to skip the taste test entirely. Consuming spoiled canned meat is both highly unpleasant and potentially dangerous, so apply the "when in doubt, throw it out" rule here.
Just like with any food product, safe storage and handling can make the difference between a delicious meal and an unpleasant or potentially serious foodborne illness. Canned meat is best stored in a cool, dark, and dry place. Avoid damp basements or attics where temperatures fluctuate. You want canned goods to come into contact with as little light and moisture as possible, as both can degrade the quality of the can and possibly trigger bacteria growth in the food itself.