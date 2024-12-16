Level Up Your Midnight Snack With A Stuffed-Crust Tortilla Hack
French bread pizzas may be the trending homemade snack, but you can level up your pizza with the help of a stuffed-crust tortilla hack. Flour tortillas have long been used as the foundation for makeshift pizzas because they're pre-cooked, have a similar flavor profile to pizza dough, and crisp up beautifully in the oven or air fryer.
Taco tortillas are the perfect individual-sized vessels for a midnight snack, but you can swap them for large burrito tortillas to upgrade pizzas with a stuffed-crust. The hack is simple, starting with a large flour tortilla laid on a flat surface like a baking sheet or cutting board. Place four cylindrical cheese sticks or string cheese in the shape of a square atop the flour tortilla, with each cheese stick accounting for one side of the square. Then, fold the outer edges of the tortilla around each cheese stick. The weight of the cheese alone is enough to sustain the tortilla crust, but you can also use a couple of toothpicks to anchor the tortilla to the cheese at either end of each cheese stick for the most symmetrical square pizza.
Top the center of the tortilla with sauce and your choice of cheese and toppings before sliding it into an oven or air fryer. The latter will take a mere 6 minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit, while the oven will take 15 minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit. The result is a crisp, bubbly personal pan pizza with oozing cheese-stuffed crusts.
Cheese and topping pairings for stuffed-crust tortilla pizza
Just as pizza is amenable to a broad range of customizations, you can likewise personalize your tortilla stuffed-crust pizza with any sauce, cheese, and topping combination. The viral TikTok video from @hasaneats demonstrating this clever hack used mozzarella string cheese sticks to stuff the crust, store-bought pasta sauce, and a sprinkling of shredded cheese for a classic stuffed-crust cheese pizza.
However, you can get as creative as you'd like. Build upon the video's cheese pizza formula by adding fresh vegetables like chopped mushrooms, slivers of onions, and bell peppers. If you don't want to mess with chopping vegetables, add store-bought sliced olives, canned artichoke hearts, and sun dried tomatoes with dollops of ricotta and a sprinkle of grated parmesan cheese.
You can swap string cheese for these Happy Belly sharp cheddar sticks for a more robust stuffed crust. Pair your cheddar stuffed crusts with your favorite barbecue sauce brand, shredded chicken, pickles, red onions, and shredded mozzarella cheese. For an especially classy combination, stuff crusts with slices of brie topping the tortilla center with fig jam, flakes of parmesan, and bacon. Or transform your tortilla into a Mexican stuffed-crust pizza by using Oaxaca cheese to stuff the crusts, roasted chipotle salsa as the base, and corn kernels, pickled jalapeños, spicy chorizo, and pepper jack cheese as toppings.