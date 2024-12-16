Level Up Your Midnight Snack With A Stuffed-Crust Tortilla Hack

French bread pizzas may be the trending homemade snack, but you can level up your pizza with the help of a stuffed-crust tortilla hack. Flour tortillas have long been used as the foundation for makeshift pizzas because they're pre-cooked, have a similar flavor profile to pizza dough, and crisp up beautifully in the oven or air fryer.

Taco tortillas are the perfect individual-sized vessels for a midnight snack, but you can swap them for large burrito tortillas to upgrade pizzas with a stuffed-crust. The hack is simple, starting with a large flour tortilla laid on a flat surface like a baking sheet or cutting board. Place four cylindrical cheese sticks or string cheese in the shape of a square atop the flour tortilla, with each cheese stick accounting for one side of the square. Then, fold the outer edges of the tortilla around each cheese stick. The weight of the cheese alone is enough to sustain the tortilla crust, but you can also use a couple of toothpicks to anchor the tortilla to the cheese at either end of each cheese stick for the most symmetrical square pizza.

Top the center of the tortilla with sauce and your choice of cheese and toppings before sliding it into an oven or air fryer. The latter will take a mere 6 minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit, while the oven will take 15 minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit. The result is a crisp, bubbly personal pan pizza with oozing cheese-stuffed crusts.