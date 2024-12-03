Is It Better To Use Butter Or Olive Oil On Roast Chicken? We Asked A Chef

A roast chicken might be one of the most comforting meals both professional chefs and home cooks alike can pull off. But the classic meal is not quite as easy to make as you might expect, and there are many essential tips for roasting a whole chicken. One conundrum is what fat should be used to coat the poultry, because both butter and oil are go-to options that have different impacts on the end result. The last thing we want is for all of your effort to go to waste, so we turned to chef Bradley Borchardt, strategic account chef for Cargill Protein, a meat and egg producer and distributor, to find out the best option.

"I'd say this is a personal preference," he started. "Butter can make the skin splotchy, but it also adds great flavor. If you want to use butter it's best to loosen the skin of the breast and smear some butter over the flesh under the skin. Olive oil can add flavor and help seasonings stick," he said. The issue with using butter on the outside is that it doesn't have a high smoke point compared to many oils, so you risk burning the butter and failing to brown the chicken skin. Using oil also makes it easier to coat the chicken so it's evenly browned from breast to wing.