Is It Better To Use Butter Or Olive Oil On Roast Chicken? We Asked A Chef
A roast chicken might be one of the most comforting meals both professional chefs and home cooks alike can pull off. But the classic meal is not quite as easy to make as you might expect, and there are many essential tips for roasting a whole chicken. One conundrum is what fat should be used to coat the poultry, because both butter and oil are go-to options that have different impacts on the end result. The last thing we want is for all of your effort to go to waste, so we turned to chef Bradley Borchardt, strategic account chef for Cargill Protein, a meat and egg producer and distributor, to find out the best option.
"I'd say this is a personal preference," he started. "Butter can make the skin splotchy, but it also adds great flavor. If you want to use butter it's best to loosen the skin of the breast and smear some butter over the flesh under the skin. Olive oil can add flavor and help seasonings stick," he said. The issue with using butter on the outside is that it doesn't have a high smoke point compared to many oils, so you risk burning the butter and failing to brown the chicken skin. Using oil also makes it easier to coat the chicken so it's evenly browned from breast to wing.
How and when to add butter or olive oil to a roast chicken
To make the meal, consider following our classic roast chicken recipe, which uses extra virgin olive oil on the outside. You can use regular olive oil if you don't have EVOO in your kitchen. Other neutral oils like avocado and canola will work, but keep in mind that the same flavor factor won't be there for the poultry. And if you want to use butter, go with ghee because it has a higher smoke point, the milk solids aren't present, and it will be better off in the oven for a long period of time. No matter what your choice, coat the outside of the chicken with the chosen fat after it's seasoned with salt and pepper, but before it goes in the oven to cook.
The key to flavorful, juicy roast chicken is not just about the fat that goes on the outside. Like chef Borchardt says, spreading butter between the skin and the meat is an ideal way to add flavor. Unsalted butter will do, but compound butter with herbs and seasonings will add even more flavor. Try our roasted garlic compound butter if you really want to elevate flavors of the meal. Gently separate the skin from the flesh, then carefully and evenly spread the butter between the layers before you coat the outside of the skin with that salt, pepper, and olive oil. All that's left now is to let the expertly-prepared chicken roast in the oven.