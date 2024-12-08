Whole Marshmallows Vs Fluff: Which Is Better For Sweet Potato Casserole

The classic sweet potato casserole is a holiday staple with year-round potential. The versatility of sweet potatoes allows for both sweet and savory opportunities alike, but for the purposes of Thanksgiving and Christmas tables, it's almost always about the sweetness. You can crust your casserole with brown sugar and more, but you must dare not forget the sweetest topper of all, the sticky, sweet marshmallow that has a long history of gracing sweet potato casseroles. With so many different marshmallow brands currently on the market, the possibilities are open to a variety of different tastes and dietary needs, but one question stands out above all else: whole marshmallows or marshmallow fluff?

Determining which tasty topping reigns supreme is no simple feat; however, you'll be glad to know up front that, should your sweet tooth accommodate, both can also be good. With that said, there are plenty of pros and cons for each one in terms of how they hold up to the process of baking and flambéing, as well as how the flavor will permeate your dish. In the end, it really comes down to a matter of taste, texture, and just how much marshmallow goodness you want in your sweet potato casserole.