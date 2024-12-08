Whole Marshmallows Vs Fluff: Which Is Better For Sweet Potato Casserole
The classic sweet potato casserole is a holiday staple with year-round potential. The versatility of sweet potatoes allows for both sweet and savory opportunities alike, but for the purposes of Thanksgiving and Christmas tables, it's almost always about the sweetness. You can crust your casserole with brown sugar and more, but you must dare not forget the sweetest topper of all, the sticky, sweet marshmallow that has a long history of gracing sweet potato casseroles. With so many different marshmallow brands currently on the market, the possibilities are open to a variety of different tastes and dietary needs, but one question stands out above all else: whole marshmallows or marshmallow fluff?
Determining which tasty topping reigns supreme is no simple feat; however, you'll be glad to know up front that, should your sweet tooth accommodate, both can also be good. With that said, there are plenty of pros and cons for each one in terms of how they hold up to the process of baking and flambéing, as well as how the flavor will permeate your dish. In the end, it really comes down to a matter of taste, texture, and just how much marshmallow goodness you want in your sweet potato casserole.
Choosing the best marshmallow for your sweet potato casserole
In a typical sweet potato or candied yam casserole recipe, the finishing touch is a barrage of baked whole marshmallows on top. While some variations include mini marshmallows, regular-sized, or even jumbos such as Campfire Giant Marshmallows (available on Amazon), the deciding factor is contingent on the amount of total coverage you want. Mini marshmallows are ideal for mixing into your casserole as well as topping it, while regular-sized or jumbos are great for either baking or torching after your casserole is already baked.
The main issue with using whole marshmallows is that they can sometimes overwhelm the top of your casserole. If you want to spread a thinner layer of marshmallow fluff as a topping before baking or torching, you might be better off cooking with marshmallow fluff. The biggest drawback is its stickiness, but with a little bit of patience, it can make a fantastic topper for your sweet potato casserole, too. Think of torching it like a meringue, allowing for a fun variance in crispy and gooey textures. Whichever sweet option you choose, there are plenty of recipes to try it on, such as this sweet potato casserole with bacon recipe.