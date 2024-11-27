The Best Grocery Store To Pick Up A Pumpkin Pie This Year

The holiday season is upon us and whether you're hosting or bringing a dish, festivity burnout can come for us all. We are big proponents of outsourcing tasks if it means you can have a more relaxing and enjoyable holiday season. If you find yourself days away from Thanksgiving with no pie plan in place, do not fret, there are plenty of places you can pick up a last-minute pumpkin pie, sure to strike even the most tightly wound of nostalgia chords.

We went to five popular grocery stores and picked up their freshly baked pumpkin pies to do a taste comparison so you don't have to. Of the five pies we tasted — from Costco, Stop & Shop, Wegman's, Trader Joe's, and Whole Foods — there was one that stood out from the rest: Wegmans' mini 7-ounce pumpkin pie. Even though the pie is about a quarter of the size of a typical pie you'd pick up from the grocery store, it delivered on every taste metric. You want a pumpkin pie that's thick and rich in texture and hits that special balance between sweet and spiced, not to mention chock full of natural, nutty pumpkin flavor. All of that and a crust that holds its form when cut, but then crumbles into flakey butter chunks as soon as you bite into it. When compared against the others, Wegmans clearly took the cake ... er ... pie.

