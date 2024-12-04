The 3-Ingredient Chicken Wing Sauce To Memorize For Game Day

It's game day and you need a sticky, savory, and sweet marinade for chicken wings that's scrumptious, hassle-free and doesn't come with a list of ingredients that's longer than your arm. We've got you covered with a 3-ingredient chicken wing sauce that's super easy to memorize and takes seconds to whip up by combining a bottle of store-bought barbecue sauce and teriyaki sauce with a cup of maple syrup.

Advertisement

Simply mix this trio of flavor-packed ingredients together before pouring your sweet and savory elixir over a large portion of chicken wings (around 20-25 wings). There should be enough liquid to cover them when placed in a shallow baking tray (or you can marinade them in a zip seal bag overnight and decant them into your baking dish prior to oven-roasting them). It's important to spread your chicken wings out in a single layer and turn them over a couple of times as they cook at 375 degrees Fahrenheit to encourage the marinade to evaporate and thicken. Once your wings are tender, turn up the heat to encourage them to crisp up (if there's still a lot of liquid in the dish, remove half. You can either discard it or cook it down in a pan to use it as a drizzle or dipping sauce). With a little monitoring, the sauce should have reached the perfect sweet spot where it's developed a sticky texture that clings to the wings.

Advertisement