Flats Vs Drums: Which Chicken Wing Is Better For Delectable Dipping?

A party isn't complete without a platter of crispy chicken wings and a bowl of ranch (or blue cheese) for dipping. But when it comes to delectable dipping, which cut is better — flats or drums? Trust us — the drums definitely have the edge!

A drum, also known as a drumette, resembles a mini drumstick and contains a single bone. The flat, or wingette, is the part of the wing that attaches to the drum, featuring a flat surface with two smaller bones inside. These cuts, along with the wing tip, constitute the entire wing. While chicken wings can be served whole, they are often cut into flats and drums for easier consumption.

Flats, though smaller and less meaty than drums, are free from gristle, connective tissue, and cartilage, making them less chewy. They tend to cook more evenly due to their uniform size, resulting in crispier skin. The meat in the middle, sandwiched between two bones, is juicier, but accessing it can be challenging due to the bone placement. Eating flats often requires holding both ends, which can get messy, especially with sticky sauces. Conversely, the single bone in a drum acts as a convenient handle, allowing for cleaner dipping.