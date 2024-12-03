How Long Does It Actually Take For Ice Cream Cake To Thaw?
Ice cream cake has an irresistible charm. Like two desserts in one, it's just as delicious as it is dazzling. The only drawback is that it's not always the simplest to serve, especially after following proper storage practices to avoid freezer burn and keep the cake nice and frosty. Although softening the dessert involves a learning curve, figuring out exactly how long to let an ice cream cake thaw makes the process easier.
Unfortunately, there's no singular answer for how long it takes to soften ice cream cake. Time frames range from minutes to an hour, depending on factors like the cake's composition. For example, small and single-tiered cakes might only require 15 minutes to defrost. The same goes for plant-based options, homemade cakes, or desserts laced with buttery caramel or boozy rum. In contrast, large sheet cakes as well as multi-tiered treats and cakes laden with dense brownies or chocolate chunks could take up to 45 minutes. Additionally, these timelines can vary based on how cake is thawed — softening ice cream in a fridge will definitely take longer than thawing at room temperature or with the help of a heat source.
As a general rule of thumb, it's best to keep thawing brief. We recommend allocating roughly 30 minutes to soften the ice cream, monitoring its progress frequently. Exceed this limit and you could risk having the cake melt into a lukewarm and liquified mess. Then again, thawing under unfavorable conditions could also render the ice cream cake inedible, bringing us to our next topic ...
How to efficiently (and effectively) thaw ice cream cake
Ice cream cake shouldn't be served melted, nor should it be frozen solid. Ideally, cakes should boast a temperature between 5 and 10 degrees Fahrenheit to ensure the optimal texture for serving. In fact, allowing the cake to reach the right temperature will also lead to a more flavorful bite. The trick, however, is mastering how to thaw ice cream cake properly.
An ice cream cake that's been thawed incorrectly — either left on the counter or, worse yet, defrosted in the microwave — runs the risk of melting towards the edges while remaining frozen solid in the center. For the best results, ice cream cake needs to be thawed as evenly as possible. Despite that it might take longer, the correct way to evenly soften ice cream cake is to remove the treat from the freezer and place it in the refrigerator. After about half an hour, the partially thawed cake can be sliced and served.
Unsure how to successfully slice ice cream cake? A large metal knife (preferably serrated) is the ultimate tool for the job given its size and sturdiness. To achieve the cleanest cut, we suggest dunking the knife into a cup of hot water prior to slicing and repeating the process in between slices. Just be sure to wipe it dry as you go so as to maintain quality. With ice cream cake perfectly thawed, sliced, and served with ease, all that's left to do is dig in!