How Long Does It Actually Take For Ice Cream Cake To Thaw?

Ice cream cake has an irresistible charm. Like two desserts in one, it's just as delicious as it is dazzling. The only drawback is that it's not always the simplest to serve, especially after following proper storage practices to avoid freezer burn and keep the cake nice and frosty. Although softening the dessert involves a learning curve, figuring out exactly how long to let an ice cream cake thaw makes the process easier.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, there's no singular answer for how long it takes to soften ice cream cake. Time frames range from minutes to an hour, depending on factors like the cake's composition. For example, small and single-tiered cakes might only require 15 minutes to defrost. The same goes for plant-based options, homemade cakes, or desserts laced with buttery caramel or boozy rum. In contrast, large sheet cakes as well as multi-tiered treats and cakes laden with dense brownies or chocolate chunks could take up to 45 minutes. Additionally, these timelines can vary based on how cake is thawed — softening ice cream in a fridge will definitely take longer than thawing at room temperature or with the help of a heat source.

Advertisement

As a general rule of thumb, it's best to keep thawing brief. We recommend allocating roughly 30 minutes to soften the ice cream, monitoring its progress frequently. Exceed this limit and you could risk having the cake melt into a lukewarm and liquified mess. Then again, thawing under unfavorable conditions could also render the ice cream cake inedible, bringing us to our next topic ...