Instead Of Using Stale Bread For Your Stuffing, Try This Classic French Pastry

There are a few dishes that a Thanksgiving table just isn't complete without. Turkey, for starters, is perhaps the most essential; mashed potatoes never fail to make an appearance; and cranberry sauce is usually somewhere on the table, either homemade or from a can. Homemade stuffing, too, is a Thanksgiving dish that's often a fan favorite — and rightfully so. That irresistible mix of toasted and soft pieces of bread goes great with a bit of gravy, and it just makes sense when paired with the other Thanksgiving staples.

Stuffing is typically made with white sandwich bread or some sort of Italian bread, like ciabatta, but have you ever considered using a more alternative bread to base your stuffing with? We're not talking about marbled rye; we're talking about croissants. They may not be traditional, but croissants make for a stuffing that's rich, buttery, and totally delicious. These pastries make an excellent base for stuffing for a few reasons. First, they're full of butter, which means they're full of flavor.

This is the kind of flavor you won't get from an everyday stuffing made with a generic white bread. And once you add your remaining stuffing ingredients, like celery, caramelized onions, and apples or carrots, you're in for a real treat. Beyond that, the croissant's texture gives this dish an even better mouthfeel. Those warm and flakey layers are the perfect vehicle for the stuffing's comforting flavors. Plus, the more delicate pieces of dough help provide you with that contrasting texture in a way that white bread simply can't.

