The Best Budget-Friendly Wines To Pair With Thanksgiving Dinner, According To Tasting Table Staff

Hosting for Thanksgiving can be a strain on both your psyche and your wallet. From centerpiece items like turkey and honey-baked ham to a plethora of nostalgic sides, this beloved holiday can cost a lot. Your wines, however, don't have to break the bank. While there's nothing wrong with pulling out a special bottle of vino or Champagne for the holidays, there are also plenty of affordable wines that still manage to impress even the most discerning of palates.

While a light-bodied pinot noir pairs perfectly with a tender, smoked turkey, a crisp sauvignon blanc cuts through the richness of creamy potatoes with ease. Regardless of whether you're partial to French, Italian, or Californian wines, having a few different bottles on hand is best for such a diverse and hearty feast, especially if you're hosting multiple guests with different preferences. Whether you're throwing the party or bringing a bottle as a gift, these are our staff picks for the best budget-friendly wines to pair with your Thanksgiving dinner. Every wine featured costs $25 or less.